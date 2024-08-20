I just increased KPU incentives, Jokowi apologizes





Subagja profit | Tuesday 08/20/2024 6:15 p.m. IWST

Illustration of the General Election Commission (KPU) building. (Special) Jakarta, Jurnas.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has decided to increase the incentive allowance for members of the General Election Commission (KPU) across Indonesia by 50 percent. This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo during the national consolidation of preparation for the simultaneous regional elections in 2024 at the Jakarta Convention Center, Jakarta, Tuesday (20/8/2024). Initially, Jokowi, in his remarks and instructions, apologized to all KPU members because the incentive allowances for KPU members had not increased since 2014. The President admitted that he had only recently become aware of it and immediately asked for the issue to be raised. “Given the heavy tasks of the KPU, I apologize, because since 2014 there has been no increase in incentive bonuses. I only learned about it yesterday, so I was caught up,” the president said. Jokowi stressed to his team that he would not attend the KPU national consolidation meeting if he had not signed the increase in incentive allowances for KPU members. “Thank God I signed it yesterday,” Jokowi said. The president joked that he knew what Indonesian KPU members were waiting for was not his presence, but rather an increase in incentive bonuses. “After yesterday I found out, wow, this has been going on since 2014. The formula for the increase is simple, calculate, calculate, calculate, find, and yesterday it was decided that the increase was 50 percent,” the president said, greeted with applause from participants in the national consolidation. On this occasion, the President expressed his appreciation and highly appreciated and respected the hard work of the KPU, from the center to the regions, which managed to organize all stages of the 2024 presidential election and parliamentary elections safely, in an orderly and smooth manner. “I know the fatigue hasn't really gone away, has it? It may still be painful. The electoral conflict just ended yesterday at the Constitutional Court. But in a few days we will enter the simultaneous regional elections stage,” he explained. The President believes that the KPU has more than enough experience. However, he asked the KPU ranks to remain vigilant and continue to make breakthroughs so that the regional elections are of better quality and the results acquire public legitimacy. “Conduct (the elections) with full responsibility and dedication,” Jokowi said. The Chairman of the General Election Commission, Mr. Afifuddin, said that the national consolidation of preparations for the simultaneous regional elections of 2024 was held in order to provide a common understanding of the arrangements that must be guided to implement the strategic issues, as well as to obtain constructive and constructive contributions and suggestions for the successful implementation of the regional elections. Afifuddin reported that this consolidation event was attended by 3,743 participants, including 406 participants from Indonesian KPU, 246 from provincial KPU, 3,084 from district/city KPU and seven guest speakers from ministries/agencies. KEYWORD: Joko Widodo's General Election Commission Incentives

