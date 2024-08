Influencer accused of tax evasion and money laundering freed by Turkish court

A Turkish court has ordered the release of Dilan Polat, a prominent social media influencer and beauty salon owner who was arrested on charges of money laundering and tax evasion. Turkish Minute reported Tuesday. The court ruled that Polat could await trial outside prison, citing the time she had already spent in detention. Polat, who was arrested in November 2023 along with her husband, Engin Polat, as part of a wide-ranging financial crimes investigation, is accused of laundering millions of Turkish liras through her business ventures. Authorities say the couple used fake invoices and shell companies to conceal illegal gains, with transactions totaling more than 200 million Turkish liras (about $6 million). Despite her release, Polat is banned from international travel and must report regularly to a police station. Her husband remains in custody. The Polats, who became famous for their lavish lifestyles on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, have been the focus of intense public and media attention. The Turkish Ministry of Commerce, following the case, launched an investigation into the financial activities of around 600 social media influencers in Turkey, focusing on possible money laundering, tax evasion and fraudulent activities masked by their flamboyant online personas. Influencer Dilan Polat is known for her lavish lifestyle on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. She has been accused of money laundering and tax evasion. Her arrest in November and the public revelation of her alleged financial misdeeds prompted authorities to expand their focus to other influencers. Reacting to the news of Polats' release, journalist Amberin Zaman highlighted the case of another woman, Dilruba Y., who remains in detention for comments critical of the government made in a street interview. Zaman compared the two cases, noting Polat’s quick release despite serious charges, while Dilruba continues to face legal proceedings for exercising her freedom of expression. Dilruba was arrested after criticizing President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his government’s policies, including a recent Instagram ban that was lifted earlier this month. Critics say the release of figures like Polat stands in stark contrast to the continued detention of those who express disagreement with the government. Investigative journalist Cevheri Gven tweeted that Polats' release was influenced by pressure from influential figures within the government. Gven suggested that authorities were reluctant to prosecute those linked to the Polats, saying that “public pressure eased and Dilan Polat was released immediately. They had to release her because they didn't want to target the people she was laundering money for. She couldn't have stayed in prison for long.” [Polat] could not be allowed to tell the truth [and reveal who she worked for]. Polats' trial, along with that of her husband, is scheduled to begin on September 4. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

