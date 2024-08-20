Malaysian PM Modi expresses support for Malaysia's bid for ASEAN Chair 2025 | Other Sports News





India accords priority to ASEAN and will extend its full support to Malaysia's “successful ASEAN Chairmanship” in 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi held a press briefing after his meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. “India prioritises the centrality of ASEAN. We agree that the review of the India-ASEAN FTA should be completed in a time-bound manner. India will extend its full support to Malaysia’s successful chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025. We are committed to freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law and peaceful resolution of all disputes,” Prime Minister Modi said at the briefing. The Prime Minister also recalled the age-old ties between the two nations and said that the 'PIO Day' in Malaysia was a very successful and popular event last year. He also announced that 100 seats will be specially allocated for Malaysians under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme. “India and Malaysia have been intertwined for centuries. Around 3 million people of the Indian diaspora living in Malaysia form a living bridge between us. From Indian music, food and festivals to the ‘Toran Gate’ in Malaysia, our people have cherished this friendship till date. Last year’s ‘PIO Day’ in Malaysia was a very successful and popular event. When the Sengol was installed in our new Parliament building, the excitement of this historic moment was also felt in Malaysia,” PM Modi said. “The focus is on scholarships for students and training for government officials. Under the ITEC scholarship, 100 seats will be specially reserved for Malaysians for advanced courses like cybersecurity and AI. At Tumko Abdul Rahman University Malaysia, a chair in Ayurveda is being established. Apart from this, a decision has also been taken to establish a Thiruvalluvar Chair at the Malaysian University. I warmly thank Prime Minister Anwar and his team for their cooperation in all these special steps,” he added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India-Malaysia ties will be elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership. PM Modi also said that Malaysia's investment in India reached over $5 billion last year. Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim also hailed the ties between the two countries and called Prime Minister Modi his “brother”. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is my brother. Even when I was not the prime minister, he was very kind… We have agreed to further strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership,” Ibrahim said. Ahead of the joint press statements, India and Malaysia exchanged MoUs and agreements in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Hyderabad House here in the national capital. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at Hyderabad House. The discussions between the two leaders aimed to further deepen engagement in various areas of India-Malaysia partnership.

First published: August 20, 2024 | 7:10 p.m. EAST

