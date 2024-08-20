RFK Jr. Campaign Considering Partnering With Trump, Nicole Shanahan Says





Vice presidential candidate Nicole Shanahan speaks at a rally for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on May 13, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Sergio Flores | AFP | Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent presidential campaign is considering abandoning its quest for the White House to “join forces” with Republican nominee Donald Trump, Kennedy's running mate Nicole Shanahan said in a new interview published online Tuesday.

Shanahan said the campaign also plans to stay in the race to try to win more than 5% of the popular vote and “establish itself” as a third-party alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties, and build on that ballot access for the 2028 election.

“We’re looking at two options, one of which is to stay in office and form this new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency, either because we attract Trump votes or because we somehow attract more Trump votes,” Shanahan said in the interview on the “Impact Theory” podcast.

“Or we immediately step away and join forces with… Donald Trump and you know, we step away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision,” Shanahan told interviewer Tom Bilyeu.

“It's not easy, it's not an easy decision,” added the lawyer and entrepreneur.

Asked by Bilyeu whether she would run for governor of California, where she lives, if she and Kennedy ended their campaign, Shanahan said, “I would consider running, too.”

“I want to get involved in California,” she said.

If Kennedy and Shanahan were to drop out of the race, it is not clear that their potential voters would necessarily turn to Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.

But some polls suggest that the Democratic nominee, Vice President Harris, would be stronger against Trump in key states when Kennedy is included as a candidate, as opposed to when Kennedy is not an option.

Earlier in the interview, Shanahan said, “I didn't invest tens of millions of dollars to be a spoiler candidate.”

“I have invested tens of millions of dollars to win, to fix this country, to do the right thing,” she said. “We don’t want to be a troublemaker.”

“We wanted to win. We wanted to have a fair chance,” Shanahan added.

Bilyeu said in a message on X that the interview was filmed on Monday.

The Kennedy campaign, when asked to comment on Shanahan's interview, referred CNBC to a new tweet from Kennedy.

“As always, I am willing to engage with leaders of any political party to advance the goals I have served for 40 years in my career and in this campaign,” Kennedy wrote.

“This is about reversing the epidemic of chronic disease, ending the war machine, eliminating corporate influence in government and toxic pollution in the environment, protecting free speech and ending the politicization of law enforcement,” Kennedy said.

Democratic Party spokeswoman Lis Smith said in a statement: “Nicole Shanahan no longer even pretends to be a serious vice presidential candidate.”

“In a single interview, she nominated RFK Jr. for HHS [Health and Human Services Department] The Trump administration secretary of state discussed her interest in running for governor of California in 2026, admitted that the Kennedy-Shanahan campaign had no path to victory and raised the possibility of joining forces with Trump to defeat Vice President Harris,” Smith said.

“From the beginning of this race, we have said that RFK Jr. was nothing more than a party pooper for Donald Trump, and we are pleased that his running mate is finally admitting it.”

Shanahan's interview comes days before Harris is set to formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Last year, Kennedy abandoned his effort to win the Democratic nomination.

His late father, New York Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated in June 1968 after winning the Democratic presidential primary in California.

Kennedy's campaign claims to have collected enough signatures to secure a spot on the ballot in all 50 states. But a judge ruled last week that Kennedy cannot run in New York because his claim of residency in that state is a “sham.”

Kennedy has appealed that decision, but he is also fighting efforts in the key states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, as well as several other states, to remove him from the ballots in those states.

