Imran Khan calls on British PM to encourage freedom and fairness in Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Oil Minister Musadik Malik said on Tuesday that his government would keep gas prices unchanged until the winter months of December and January, Pakistani state media reported, amid rising cost of living in Pakistan. In February this year, Pakistan’s caretaker government had increased the price of natural gas by up to 67 percent for residential consumers in a bid to meet one of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) key fiscal tightening conditions for the final review of its latest $3 billion bailout program, which ended in April. The gas price for the protected category of consumers up to 0.25 cubic hectometre (hm3) and up to 0.9 hm3 has been increased from Rs 121 to Rs 200 and from Rs 300 to Rs 350, which is between 40 and 67 percent, while the tariffs for the unprotected category consuming up to 0.25 hm3 to more than 4 hm3 have been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 4,200, which is between 5 and 10 percent. Pakistan has announced a further hike in gas tariffs by 20 to 25 percent, Malik said, denying reports of a further increase in gas tariffs, saying the government was trying to avoid imposing additional burden on the people. If there is a need to provide relief, we will take decisions in consultation with all provinces and move forward together, he said. Our aim is to avoid increasing gas prices. Pakistan’s inflation rate hit a record high of 38% in May 2023 but has since declined to 11.1% in July. The central bank has also revised upwards its inflation forecast from 20-22% to 23-25% for the current fiscal year due to a rise in energy prices. Pakistan, which imports most of its energy needs, witnessed days of protests last month over rising living costs, mainly fuelled by rising energy prices. The protests prompted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to announce a three-month subsidy of Rs 50 billion for electricity consumers using up to 200 units per month. Malik said 86 percent of consumers using up to 200 units had availed assistance from the federal government, while 98 percent of domestic electricity consumers, who used up to 500 units, had availed assistance from the Punjab government, urging other provincial governments to provide similar assistance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2568163/pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos