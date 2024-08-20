From #MerkyFC to Trouble No10, Open House opens its doors





Behind closed doors: 10 Downing Street is among the public buildings set to open to the public next month Open House will return next month, with a range of events in and around Croydon and the rest of the capital, to give the public a glimpse behind the front doors and curtains of some of London's most famous addresses. And Croydon, for once, seems to be participating in events to a greater degree than for some time. Open House is a mostly free festival across London that opens up and celebrates the city's architecture, its special sites and neighbourhoods, with open days and events taking place across all 33 boroughs. Visitors to the Open House Festival can explore the city's most remarkable homes, architecture and landscapes, and learn more about London's unique heritage and communities. This year's Open House festival will run from September 14th to 22nd, with bookings opening tomorrow, August 21st. Expect a Glastonbury-style rush for some of the headline venues. Tours range from the Rock 'n Roll Camden Tour to 'Beaks and Boroughs: Nature in London', a Smithfield Market Tour, and include the Dinosaur Swing Bridge in Crystal Palace Park. 10 Downing Street will be open for two viewing slots – expect them to be heavily oversubscribed – along with a wide range of other public buildings. Open day: There are a varied range of tours and openings across London next month There are about 30 openings, tours and events registered in Croydon (the online list has a few misclassifications). These range from the mundane, like the council's poorly researched Heritage Music Trail, to the intriguing, like a walking tour with writer John Grindrod or a look inside Stormzy's Merky FC. The Whitgift Almhouses will be open, as will Shirley Windmill, while Croydon Museum is actively offering a range of tours and behind-the-scenes glimpses. Unlike previous years, unfortunately, there is no entrance behind the tinted windows of Fisher's Folly, although tours of the town hall are offered, for a rare viewing of its many works of art, publicly owned but rarely on public display.

