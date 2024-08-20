Donald Trump visits Pennsylvania business, touts economic plans





BARBARA. WELL, IT'S EVEN. AND JERRY, PENNSYLVANIA, CERTAINLY THE EPICENTER OF PRESIDENTIAL POLITICS. FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP SPEAKS AT THIS YORK COMPANY, WHICH HELPS MAKE COMPONENTS FOR THE MILITARY AND DEFENSE INDUSTRIES. HE'S FOCUSED MORE ON ECONOMIC POLICY THAN PERSONAL ATTACKS AND SAYS HE'S CRAFTED A POLICY THAT WILL HELP AMERICA RESCUE FROM DECLINE. FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP STOPPED WITH GUESTS AT YORKS PRECISION CUSTOM COMPONENTS. He touted his plans to cut taxes, reduce regulations and increase natural gas drilling from day one. I will tell the frackers and the energy workers of Pennsylvania to drill, baby, drill. Trump claims that a Harris presidency would be a continuation of President Biden’s policies, which he says have led to inflation and that his plan to impose price controls would lead to supply chain shortages and job losses. Kamala Harris is an economic wrecker and a national wrecker. Our country will be destroyed if she takes office. Harris’ campaign counters that Trump has hurt union jobs and that she will fight for the middle class, which the former president says he will do. NO SOCIAL SECURITY TAX AND NO TIP TAX. TRUMP MET WITH BUSINESS EXECUTIVES AFTER HIS ROUNDTABLE SPEECH. ONE PARTICIPANT TALKED ABOUT WHY SHE VOTED FOR THE FORMER PRESIDENT. HE WAS THE RIGHT MAN FOR ME. HE WILL ALWAYS BE THE PRESIDENT FOR ME. HE SPEAK MY LANGUAGE, USES THE WORDS I USE. AND VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS CERTAINLY GOT A BONUS IN THE POLLERS AS HER CONVENTION STARTS THIS WEEK. BUT FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP SEEMS TO BE DEVELOPING A NEW STRATEGY, TRYING TO TIE IT INTO PRESIDENT BIDEN'S POLICIES. WE'LL SEE HOW THAT GOES OUT, BECAUSE CERTAINLY THE POLLS SHOW IT'S A VERY CLOSE ELECTION. AS WE HEAD INLAND

Donald Trump touts economic plans during visit to York business

Updated: 6:59 p.m. EDT, August 19, 2024

Former President Donald Trump visited a company in York on Monday to deliver an economic-focused speech. In his speech to guests at Precision Custom Components, he outlined policies he said would help America recover from decline. He touted his plans to cut taxes, reduce regulations and increase natural gas drilling. “On day one, I’m going to tell the frackers and the energy workers in Pennsylvania to drill, baby, drill,” Trump said. Trump took aim at his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and said her election would be a continuation of President Joe Biden’s policies that Trump said led to inflation. He also said Harris’ plan to impose price controls would lead to supply chain shortages and job losses. “Kamala Harris is an economic wrecker and a country wrecker. Our country will be destroyed if she gets in,” Trump said. The Harris campaign has said Trump has hurt union jobs and that she will fight for the middle class, something Trump has also said he will do. “No tax on Social Security, and no tax on tips,” Trump said. After his speech, Trump participated in a roundtable with local business leaders. One supporter, Karen Kolegraf of York, expressed enthusiasm for Trump. “He was the man for me. He will always be the president for me. He speaks my language, uses the words that I use,” she said. Trump and his allies are holding events in key states this week in an effort to counter Harris and Democrats who have gathered in Chicago for their national convention.

YORK, Pennsylvania —

Former President Donald Trump visited a York business on Monday to deliver a speech focused on the economy.

In his speech to guests at Precision Custom Components, he outlined a policy that he believes will help America recover from decline.

He touted his plans to cut taxes, ease regulations and increase natural gas drilling.

“On day one, I will tell the frackers and energy workers of Pennsylvania to drill, baby, drill,” Trump said.

Trump took aim at his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and said her election would be a continuation of President Joe Biden's policies that Trump said led to inflation.

He also said Harris' plan to impose price controls would lead to supply chain shortages and job losses.

“Kamala Harris is an economic and national destroyer. Our country will be destroyed if she takes office,” Trump said.

Harris' campaign said Trump had hurt union jobs and that she would fight for the middle class, something Trump has also promised to do.

“No tax on Social Security, no tax on tips,” Trump said.

After his speech, Trump participated in a roundtable discussion with local business leaders.

One supporter, Karen Kolegraf of York, expressed enthusiasm for Trump.

“He was the right man for me. He will always be my president. He speaks my language, he uses the words I use,” she said.

Trump and his allies are holding events in key states this week to try to counter Harris and Democrats who have gathered in Chicago for their national convention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wgal.com/article/pennsylvania-donald-trump-touts-economic-plans-during-visit-to-york-business/61918105 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos