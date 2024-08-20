Politics
As Indonesian President Joko Widodo steps down, he expresses regret to all those he let down
Before Indonesian President Joko Widodo was sworn in a decade ago, he was seen as a hardworking and people-oriented man.
Mr Widodo, who ran a successful furniture factory, was elected mayor of Solo, a city in central Java, shortly after entering politics.
He became “a new hope” for many people who had high expectations of the change he had promised the country.
But it was that very hope that led him to apologize to the public not once, but twice before resigning in October.
In his final speech last week at the annual consultative assembly, a day before Indonesia's Independence Day, Widodo said he may have made mistakes during his presidency.
“My apologies to everyone who feels disappointed, for every hope that did not materialize, for every dream that did not come true,” Widodo said.
“I am fully aware that as a person with all the flaws and limitations of a human being, who is far from perfect, it is possible that sometimes I have overlooked certain things.
“It is very possible that I made many mistakes.”
Earlier this month, the outgoing president highlighted his flaws during a mass prayer at the presidential palace in Jakarta.
“I am not perfect. I am an ordinary human being. Perfection belongs to Allah. [God] “Alone,” Mr. Widodo said in a trembling voice.
“I am truly sorry for any mistakes we may have made in carrying out the people's mandate as president and vice president.”
What was he apologizing for?
It is rare for a president or political leader, whether in Indonesia or anywhere else in the world, to issue a public apology.
But as his opponents have pointed out, Mr Widodo has not made clear what mistakes he is apologising for.
An Indonesian investigative magazine, Tempo, has listed at least “18 sins” committed by Mr. Widodo during his term in office.
Allowing a political dynasty to flourish is part of it.
Despite not reaching the minimum eligibility age of 40, Mr Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was elected vice president under new President Prabowo Subianto.
Mr Widodo's brother-in-law, the president of the country's constitutional court, paved the way for him by casting a deciding vote.
The outgoing president has also been widely criticized for restricting freedom of expression and failing to address serious human rights violations., and for land grabbing and harming the environment to carry out ambitious national strategic projects such as the development of the new capital.
Despite these problems, Mr Widodo has enjoyed consistently high public approval, with ratings reaching record highs. 81 percent.
Will Indonesians forgive him?
It is also unclear whether Mr Widodo has sincerely acknowledged his flaws or simply publicly accepted the criticism.
Giving and receiving apologies as a sign of humility and politeness is deeply rooted in Indonesian culture. This attitude is also influenced by traditions and religious teachings.
The concepts of “maaf” (forgiveness) and “taubat” (repentance) are central to Islamic and Christian teachings, while many Indonesians also believe in karma, where you will pay the price if you don’t say “I’m sorry.”
In light of Indonesian social norms, apologizing can also be seen as a way to ease a relationship and avoid tension in order to maintain “rukun” (harmony).
Mr Widodo may have apologized to construct a narrative of this harmony and reconciliation with critics and marginalized communities who have been impacted by his ambitious development projects.
“An apology is a symbol of the president's attempt to correct any achievements or shortcomings, as well as a form of respect for his people,” Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a researcher at Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), told ABC.
Mr Jati said that ideally an apology should be followed by concrete actions, such as creating and implementing a policy to address its failings.
But with just two months left, Mr Widodo is unlikely to initiate much change, he said.
Whether the apology is sincere or not, it is clear that Mr Widodo wants to leave office with a good public image and minimal backlash.
This will allow him to maintain his influence over his political allies and supporters if he wishes to remain involved in politics.
