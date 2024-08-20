Father of Israeli Arab businessman killed in Istanbul denies political motive behind attack





The father of an Arab Israeli businessman killed in an Istanbul bombing on Sunday has denied any political motivation behind his son's killing, contradicting Turkish media reports of alleged Israeli involvement, the private DHA news agency reported. The 30-year-old businessman, identified as Abdlkadir Anas, was killed when masked assailants opened fire on a parked car, injuring two others, in Istanbul's Kathane district on Sunday night. The businessman who was killed was sitting in the driver's seat when the attack took place. Two other people in the car were also injured. Turkish media initially reported that the three men were Palestinians. However, Anas' father told the DHA that his family was of Palestinian origin but that they were Israeli citizens. The DHA did not publish his name. “This incident was never politically motivated. We are a family that is far removed from politics. We are Israeli Arabs of Palestinian origin. We travel to Turkey frequently. We do not yet know the motive for the attack,” the father said. The Istanbul governor's office said the attackers left behind a handgun equipped with a silencer when they fled the scene. Sunday's attack sparked speculation that Israel's intelligence agency Mossad was involved, as dozens of people are suspected of spying on Palestinians in Turkey for Mossad. The father also said that neither his son nor his family had received any threats during their stay in Turkey, calling on Turkish authorities to capture the attackers as soon as possible. The Istanbul governor's office later said the attack was motivated by a financial dispute and that three suspects believed to be directly involved fled the country, crossing the Bulgarian border within two and a half hours of the shooting. Anonymous Palestinian sources interviewed by the Gazete Duvar news website confirmed the statements of Anas' father, saying that the murdered businessman had nothing to do with politics, that he was a real estate broker and that he had links to mafia groups. According to them, Anas was extorting money from businessmen. They also claimed that Anas and his family avoided an attack in Israel six months ago, which was covered by Israeli media. Palestinian businessman Fadi M. was seriously injured in the attack, while Anass' bodyguard, Eray K., was injured in the feet. Tensions between Turkey and Israel are heightened due to the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. Israel has vowed to target foreign members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which carried out an unprecedented attack in Israel on October 7. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has loudly condemned Israeli actions and policies and warned of serious repercussions if Israel targets Hamas members in Turkey. Israel began pounding Gaza after Hamas militants carried out an unprecedented surprise attack inside Israel on October 7, which left around 1,200 people dead. Israeli air and ground attacks on Gaza have killed at least 40,000 people since October 7, according to the local health ministry, in addition to causing massive destruction in the enclave. Did you like it? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/08/20/father-of-israeli-arab-businessman-killed-in-istanbul-denies-political-motive-behind-attack/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos