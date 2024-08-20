Xi Jinping vows to strengthen Sino-Fiji ties amid global unrest





Beijing:Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to strengthen ties with Fiji amid “turmoil” in the world as he met the Pacific island's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Beijing on Tuesday. The meeting underscores China's growing influence in the South Pacific, a region traditionally dominated by Western powers such as the United States and Australia. The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, at the end of Rabuka's long-term China tour that lasted more than a week. During their talks, Xi spoke highly of the long-standing friendship and cooperation between China and Fiji, stressing their role as examples of equitable and friendly international relations. “Our two countries have always supported and helped each other as good friends and partners,” Xi said. “We are determined to build a China-Fiji community with a shared future amid global chaos and bring more benefits to our peoples.” Xi Jinping also praised Fiji's recent achievements in sports, particularly its silver medal in rugby at the Paris Olympics. In response, Rabuka offered to send Fiji rugby coaches and players to China, in a bid to further strengthen cultural and sporting ties between the two nations. Rabuka, who also met with Premier Li Qiang, highlighted concrete outcomes from his trip, including new agreements on trade, military aid, infrastructure development and Chinese-language education. Li pledged to increase Chinese imports from Fiji and encourage more Chinese investment in the island nation. During his visit, Rabuka praised China's “innovative and tailor-made poverty reduction strategies” in the city of Ningde in Fujian province. He also expressed positive impressions of Xi's previous meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, suggesting it may have contributed to world peace efforts. The Fijian leader commended China's role in assisting Fiji during the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting agricultural development and modernizing infrastructure. He noted that China's support has been instrumental in various sectors, including the development of Fiji's ports and shipyards. China’s growing engagement in the Pacific has raised concerns among Western countries, particularly after Beijing signed a secret defense pact with the Solomon Islands last year. The deal has fueled fears of a potential Chinese military presence in the region. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Maneles’ visit to China in June earned Beijing a $20 million boost to his country’s budget.

