Crowds of supporters prepare for Donald Trump's visit to Howell





HOWELL, MI – Supporters of former President Donald Trump filled the streets outside the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, where the Republican presidential nominee is scheduled to speak to the press this afternoon.

Trump is scheduled to speak on crime and safety Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the sheriff's office, 150 S. Highlander Way. The event is not open to the public, but many Trump supporters brought their signs, lawn chairs and cheers in anticipation of the Republican presidential candidates' arrival.

The crowd was mostly supporters, but a few people were there to show their support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

While the event was not a rally, Kuhn said she was holding one with other supporters from the area. She came from Troy to show her support and joined a large group of people dressed in Trump gear.

As Kuhn waves his flag and others hold up signs, cars drive by honking their horns and people shout Trump's slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Among those in the crowd was Patty Barlow, who said she believes Trump chose to come to Howell for the event because it is an all-American, patriotic town that is home to many Republicans.

“I think Trump is the best candidate to be president again and he needs our full support as conservatives. I think he will be the best candidate to bring our country back to where it should be,” she said. “He should get some economic stability back and that’s what he will do for our country.”

Others in the crowd include Tony Robinson, who said he wasn't a Trump supporter when he first campaigned for president in 2016. Now he says he's here to show he wants the former president re-elected.

Like others in the crowd, Robinson said one of his biggest concerns is security at the Mexican border, especially after hearing about the challenges his mother faced when she immigrated to the country legally. He believes Trump can help him solve that problem.

Although he supports Trump, Robinson said he simply wants the country to become more united.

“I just hope that whoever is elected will be able to bring the country together, because we are too divided,” he said.

Another major topic discussed by the crowd was the current state of the economy and inflation. Supporters like Barlow believe Trump is the candidate best suited to handle this situation.

“I believe he can bring inflation down and become a world power again,” she said. “I think people should be earning a living wage and a higher living wage and I think he will restore that as well.”

Jake Kotzian was also among the crowd showing his support as a first-time voter. He said rising prices are making it difficult to access basic necessities, such as gasoline.

As the group of supporters waits patiently for Trump's arrival, many are eager for his arrival in Howell, but also to see what will happen with this upcoming presidential election.

If he wins this election, he will make America great again, Barlow said.

