Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump a Career Criminal at DNC
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Dallas Democrat, blasted former President Donald Trump as a career criminal during her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, contrasting his record with Vice President Kamala Harris' career as a prosecutor and former California attorney general.
One candidate worked at McDonald’s while she was a student at an HBCU. The other was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and helped his father in the family business: “Housing discrimination,” Crockett said, drawing roaring laughter. She became a career prosecutor, while he became a career criminal, with 34 felonies, two indictments and a porn star to prove it.
Kamala Harris has a resume. Donald Trump has a criminal record, Crockett said. She presides over the Senate, while he keeps national secrets next to his thinking chair. You know what I said the other day at Mar-A-Lago.
Crockett was the first Texan to speak on the DNC’s main stage. Her appearance on the convention program marked her unprecedented political rise. She is a new member of the U.S. House of Representatives, running for Congress after serving only one term in the Texas House of Representatives. She has become a viral messenger of Democratic priorities, often clashing with Republicans in public committee hearings.
Crockett’s experience as a party messenger first showed signs as a state representative, when she became a leading Democrat in breaking the 2021 Democratic quorum in the state House to delay passage of Republican-led voting legislation. Before being elected, Crockett was a public defender practicing civil rights law.
She alluded to her background as a public defender, saying Harris was the kind of prosecutor we've been waiting for. She discussed Harris's mandate for police officers to wear body cameras and efforts to reduce criminal recidivism.
Crockett also said Harris cared for her early in her term in Congress. She said Harris comforted her during their first meeting at the vice president's residence shortly after Crockett was elected to Congress.
“When I came to Congress, I wasn’t sure I had made the right decision,” Crockett said. “The chaos caucus couldn’t elect a chairman and the Oversight Committee was unbalanced.”
She saw right through me. She saw my distress. I immediately started crying, Crockett continued, holding back tears. And the most powerful woman in the world wiped away my tears and listened. Then she said, among other things, “You are exactly where God wants you.”
Crockett continued: The following month, I went viral for the first time of many.
Crockett made a subtle reference to one of her most famous viral moments, when she fired back at U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, for mocking her appearance during a committee hearing. During that meeting, Crockett indirectly said that Greene had a bleached blond, poorly built, and manly body.
The question is: Will a vindictive, vile villain violate voters' vision of a better American? Crockett said, flashing a knowing smile as the crowd erupted in laughter. I hear alliteration is back in fashion.
Other Texans in attendance Monday included Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Democratic abortion rights activist Amanda Zurawski. The first Texan to take the main stage at the national convention was country singer Mickey Guyton, of Arlington, who performed “All American.”
Hidalgo, who runs the state’s most populous county, praised Harris for visiting Texas the same week she launched her campaign to distribute FEMA aid in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. Hidalgo also praised Harris for the Biden administration’s work on climate policy, which has sent at least $1 billion to help protect our communities from extreme weather.
“We deserve leaders who recognize the threats, the very existence of climate change,” Hidalgo said. “We deserve strong leaders who support us. We deserve compassionate leaders who are willing to help us. That’s the case with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”
Zurawski sued Texas over its restrictive abortion laws after doctors refused to terminate her compromised pregnancy, putting her life in danger. The Texas Supreme Court ruled against her, prompting her to advocate for abortion access. She has been a spokeswoman for the Biden and Harris campaigns, traveling with the campaign across the country.
She appeared on stage with her husband Josh on Monday night.
“Every time I tell our story, my heart breaks,” Zurawski said. “For the little girl we so desperately wanted. For the doctors and nurses who couldn’t help me deliver her safely. For Josh, who feared he would lose me too. But I was lucky. I survived.”
Zurawski pointed out that more than a third of American women of reproductive age live under an abortion ban.
We need to vote like lives depend on it, she continued. Because they do.
The Texans shared the convention stage with some of the biggest names in the Democratic Party. President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jim Clyburn were all on Monday night's program.
Clinton, who was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, touted Harris as continuing the effort she led as the first woman nominated by a major U.S. party.
“Together, we have created many cracks in the highest and hardest glass ceiling,” Clinton said, referring to her concession speech in 2016. On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States.
Harris also made a brief surprise appearance on stage, to thunderous applause and the sound of Beyoncé's “Freedom,” which has become her campaign anthem. Harris thanked Biden for passing the torch to the next generation as she left office.
“Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all that you will continue to do,” Harris said. “We are forever grateful.”
