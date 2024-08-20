



Name: Rude Trump.

Age: Former US President Donald Trump has met the late Queen Elizabeth II on several occasions: at tea at Windsor Castle in 2018

The tyrant who came to tea. Melania came too. And then the following year at Buckingham Palace on a state visit.

I remember. He enjoyed it, didn’t he? His former Russian adviser Fiona Hill wrote in her White House memoirs that he considered a meeting with the Queen of England the ultimate sign of his success in life. And paying tribute to the Queen upon her death, Trump himself wrote that he would never forget her generous friendship, her great wisdom and her wonderful sense of humor.

Yeah, like he knew anything about that! Anyway, was it mutual, this admiration and respect? Er, not really, according to Craig Brown's new biography, A Voyage Around the Queen, currently being serialised in the Daily Mail.

Which means she found Trump very rude.

No way! Trump is rude? Yes, I know, but one would have expected him to behave nicely for the Queen of All Nations.

She must have entertained some controversial leaders during her reign: Putin, Assad, Mugabe, Amin. She may not have found their company convivial; when they left, she may have even uttered a quiet word of disapproval, Brown writes.

And of all the leaders, it was Trump she found rude! Did this have anything to do with royal protocol? Well, he broke it by walking in front of the monarch during the inspection of the honor guard.

He probably also lost his gas, Trump by name. If so, it's not mentioned in the book. What the Queen would have particularly hated was the way the former president couldn't help but look over her shoulder, as if he were looking for other, more interesting people.

More interesting than the Queen herself! Well, absolutely. Plus, she also believed that Trump must have some sort of arrangement with his wife, Melania, otherwise why would she have stayed married to him?

Queen Elizabeth II certainly spoke for her people. She certainly did.

Tell me : [In the voice of King Charles] Tea, President Harris?

Don't say: [As above] Oh my God, it's you again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/aug/20/very-rude-the-late-queens-salty-verdict-on-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos