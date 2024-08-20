What Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's Music Choices Reveal About the Campaigns





Two days after Kamala Harris launched her presidential campaign, before the sitting president’s reelection campaign had faded and Democrats across the country had figured out the party’s new trajectory, the headlines surrounding the party’s fledgling nominee were less about policy and platform than about Beyoncé. The pop superstar had relaxed her strict clearance rules and allowed Harris’s team to use her song, “Freedom,” in her historic White House campaign.

Queen Bey’s blessing came so quickly that Harris was able to enter her Wilmington, Delaware, campaign headquarters for the first time to the track, a rousing anthem featuring Kendrick Lamar from the second half of his 2016 visual album Lemonade that was given a new lease on life when it was used at nationwide protests following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. The song is now the go-to track for a campaign designed to reinvent Harris for a younger electorate as she takes on Republican nominee Donald Trump in November.

The song was later used in a new Harris-Walz ad that helped kick off the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Monday night’s primetime event kicked off with a more than two-minute spot narrated by actor Jeffrey Wright. As Beyoncé’s anthem plays in the background, Wright asks, “What kind of America do we want? An America where we’re divided, angry, depressed? Come on! We’re American! Fascism? We conquered it. The moon? We landed there. The future? We’re building it. Freedom? Nobody loves it anymore. And we’re fighting for it.” The campaign shared the ad on its official social channels, where it has millions of views.

It’s easy to see the contrast between the soundtracks of Harris’ and Trump’s campaigns. On the one hand, voters are treated to classic American music, with tracks from decades past that have been field-tested to evoke strong emotions and tap into the hopeful sense of a return to a time when listeners were younger and happier. On the other, voters are hearing some of today’s popular artists come together in a multicultural mix that sometimes veers toward lyrical and thematic content that might have made Tipper Gore blush, but that reflects the America of 2024.

After Team Harris was reintroduced with Beyoncé’s blessing (but not yet her actual endorsement), the campaign became deeply tied to the pop music of the moment. Within days of the campaign’s launch, Charli XCX’s tweet, a simple “Kamala IS Brat” (which links the candidate to the British pop star’s hit album Brat) had been viewed about 9 million times in four hours. The campaign wisely embraced this pop culture nod, altering the campaign logos to the lime green background of Brat’s cover.

And what better way to define Harris than to harness some of that #BratEnergy and electrify the increasingly crucial youth vote, the contingent of everyone who isn’t her and those disillusioned by the advanced age and retro mentalities of the party’s two previous nominees, than with hip-hop and R&B?

“I’m more of a hip-hop girl,” Harris told running mate Tim Walz, while comparing her and her husband’s music in a getting-to-know-you video chat posted around the time he was on the ticket. “He’s more Depeche Mode. But in the Venn diagram of things, Prince — he and I like the same thing because … let’s talk about how Prince was with that guitar, man. I pretty much know every one of those songs by heart.”

Prince, a Midwestern mega-talent who has found massive success despite the odds, is probably the perfect answer Harris could give to the question of her favorite artist. Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, is an outsider given her short campaign window. At her rallies, both during her 2020 Democratic primary campaign and today, Harris’ inner hip-hop girl danced or sang along to the carefully curated music that came over the speakers. Migos, Rihanna’s “We Found Love,” Nicki Minaj’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and Lauryn Hill emerged amid funk, classic soul and modern gospel-pop, creating a mix that nods to the music Harris says she grew up listening to (her mother, she says, received the latest Aretha record every Christmas) and appeals to the younger members of the electorate.

Walz’s taste for Steely Dan and Bruce Springsteen is more in line with the artists announced for the DNC’s opening night. On Monday afternoon, singer-songwriter James Taylor, country singer Mickey Guyton and folk/Americana star Jason Isbell were announced as the convention’s first-night performers. (Taylor’s performance, however, was canceled as organizers dealt with scheduling issues that also pushed President Biden’s speech out of prime time; The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the campaign to see if her speech will be rescheduled, as the other performers for the week have yet to be announced.)

The DNC night concerts are not in sync with Harris’ playlists, but are probably more representative of the party as a whole than of its new nominee. Or perhaps it’s telling that they were scheduled for the day that Joe and Jill Biden were both scheduled to speak.

This month, the Minneapolis Star Tribune published an analysis of a sample of songs collected during Harris and Trump’s recent campaign tours in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The results suggest that Harris’ campaign favors black artists, women, and pop music, while Trump’s campaign favors white artists, men, and rock music. That’s not surprising. But when you crunch the numbers, you see a difference between these two camps and the Americas they represent: Team Harris’s music is ethnically diverse and current, and Team Trump’s choices are white and what you might call “oldies.”

At the Harris campaign rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where global indie darling and local hero Bon Iver performed, 13 of the 32 songs played were by female solo artists and nine of the songs were by male solo artists. The campaign played 17 songs by black musicians or all-black bands, 10 by white artists or all-white bands and four by mixed-race artists or bands. And the team played Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud,” making her the only Latina artist whose music was played at the event.

Meanwhile, according to the Star Tribune, 27 of the 35 songs the Trump campaign played at a rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, were performed by white musicians or all-white bands, and 25 were performed by male musicians or all-male bands. Trump, meanwhile, has been the target of several cease-and-desist notices that appear when a song by an artist with divergent political views is played at a MAGA event. A former member of REM said they were considering legal action after their hit “Losing My Religion” was played at a Trump rally; then came a direct legal threat from Isaac Hayes III after Trump used a song written by his father, the Sam & Dave hit “Hold On, I’m Comin',” at no fewer than 135 of his rallies, he told The Hollywood Reporter this week. The list of artists who object to their work being used by the Trump campaign or administration even has a Wikipedia page.

In addition to the Sam & Dave classic, Trump tapped into the warmth of nostalgia and patriotism with Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” which repeats the catchy phrase “proud to be an American.” Before Trump began using it in his campaign speeches, the song was already a staple of the presidential campaign cycle, with the 1984 track having been played repeatedly by Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and then-Vice President George H. W. Bush during his 1988 campaign; it also topped the charts during the Gulf War and after 9/11.

The past, and all its glory, is tied to the MAGA world, where economics once provided both meaning and health care, and where a culture in which a mixed-race woman became vice president seemed unimaginable. Playing on that sentiment paid off for Trump in 2016. But a study released in October by Tufts University’s Center for Information and Information on Civic Learning found that 8 million young Americans will age out of the electorate by 2024. “This is a politically active generation that can have a major impact on elections,” reads a statement about the study, which also shows that “approximately 45 percent of the 2024 Gen Z electorate, including 47 percent of newly eligible voters who have aged out, are young people of color.”

Perhaps the songs that permeate campaigns say less about how candidates see themselves and more about who they think will run and vote for them.

