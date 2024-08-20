Politics
Xi Jinping congratulates Chinese Olympic athletes on winning glory for their country
President Xi Jinping meets with the Chinese Olympic delegation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Aug. 20, 2024. The Chinese team won 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals in Paris. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised Chinese Olympic athletes for their performance and sportsmanship at the Paris Olympics, saying they have brought glory to the country and the people.
When meeting with the Chinese Olympic delegation for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Great Hall of the People, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged the Olympians to redouble their efforts to build China into a sports power.
The Chinese delegation has committed to winning gold medals for morality, conduct and integrity, and has demonstrated sportsmanship and won wide respect and recognition, Xi said.
The Chinese team won 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals in Paris, marking its best performance at an overseas Summer Olympics.
National strength
Xi stressed that the excellent performance of the Chinese delegation fully demonstrated the country's strength in the new era. The fundamental reason why China has joined the ranks of the world's leading sports nations and become a major Olympic player is the country's growing national strength, Xi said.
“The competition between major powers in sports is not only about the competition between athletes, but also about the competition between national strengths in science and technology, public health and infrastructure, as well as the business environment,” said Li Xiang, a sports journalist and media commentator who covered Paris 2024.
This not only allows everyone to enjoy playing and watching sports, but also allows the country's economy to constantly benefit and profit from the sports industry, Li noted.
In his speech on Tuesday, Xi Jinping highlighted the expressions of two Chinese athletes after winning gold medals at the Paris Olympics.
Chinese swimmer Pan Zhanle, who broke the world record in the men's 100m freestyle at the Paris Olympics, said after his victory: “I dedicate this gold medal to our great motherland.”
Tennis player Zheng Qinwen, who became the first player of Asian descent to win a gold medal in a singles tennis event at the Olympics, said that “national honour always takes precedence over individual achievements.”
The excellent performance of the Chinese delegation in Paris has carried high the spirit of Chinese sports, as well as the Olympic spirit, Xi said.
He congratulated the athletes for showing the world the profound heritage of traditional Chinese culture, displaying an open, inclusive, dynamic and enterprising image of modern China, and demonstrating the ambition, courage and determination of the Chinese people.
Luo Le, a sports expert at Beijing University of Chemical Technology, told the Global Times that “the victories of young athletes have set a meaningful example, encouraging more young people to pay attention to sports, engage in sports or participate in physical activities, making sports a lifestyle choice.”
“Participating in sports not only improves physical health, but also helps achieve the goal of becoming a sports powerhouse,” Luo said.
Table tennis player Ma Long, a Chinese athlete who has won six Olympic gold medals, told media on Tuesday that singing the national anthem with fans on site at the Paris Olympics was an incredibly proud and unforgettable moment.
“The support of our great motherland and hundreds of millions of people certainly helps us perform better,” Ma said. “Sports not only strengthens the body, but also teaches us how to rise up in the face of challenges and failures.”
Zheng, who will continue his professional tennis career, said China's progress is evidenced by the worldview of the younger generation.
“Only by viewing the world in an egalitarian manner can you fully unleash your true and complete potential,” Zheng said.
An eye on 2028
Xi Jinping said at the event that preparations for the upcoming Olympics have begun and it is hoped that the country's Olympic athletes will remain humble while improving their performance in training and competition.
They should continue to excel in competitive sports and contribute to promoting national fitness and youth sports development, he added.
As the Chinese team prepares for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Shen Yi, a professor of international relations at Fudan University, said their high-quality participation can be seen as support for the host country, the United States, but the support is not unconditional.
It is hoped that the US can ensure that the Games will be fair and that all participants, including Chinese athletes, will be treated without bias or prejudice. “We must speak out loudly” to express our concern, Shen told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Many people around the world share this kind of concern over some behaviors of some US agencies and media during the 2024 Paris Olympics that targeted Chinese athletes over the doping issue, while the US team is being seriously questioned by the media and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over the same issue with solid evidence, experts said.
“We have seen the great achievements and challenges that the Chinese team has experienced in Paris this year. So, in the next four years, the Chinese team and other sectors of our country will greatly improve their strength and capabilities to break more world records and Western dominance in some sports through clean and convincing performances,” a Chinese expert said.
|
