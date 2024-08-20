Conservative leadership candidate Robert Jenrick took weight loss drug Ozempic but 'didn't like it'

Conservative Party leadership contender Robert Jenrick has admitted to using the Ozempic weight loss vaccine but said he “didn't particularly enjoy it”.

The former immigration minister confirmed that he took the drug for about six weeks last fall to lose weight.

He said it was “helpful” but he has since focused on losing weight “the normal way” by eating healthier foods and exercising more.

“To be honest, I was overweight,” Mr. Jenrick told Politico.

“I took Ozempic for a short time, I didn't particularly like it, but it was helpful.

“Since then I've just lost weight the normal way by eating less, eating healthier, doing a bit of exercise – going to the gym, running. I've lost 3 pounds in 12 months.”

Mr Jenrick was responding to rumours of his sudden weight loss since leaving government.

He resigned as immigration minister in December following Rishi Sunak's failure to implement the Rwanda asylum programme.

He is now in the running to replace the former prime minister as leader of the Conservative Party, following the party's defeat in the general election.

Read more: Who is running to replace Sunak as Conservative Party leader?

Another party leadership contender, Tom Tugendhat, recently denied using the drug but said he had not drunk alcohol for a year and had been told by his wife to “stay away from bread and potatoes” in an attempt to lose weight.

Ozempic, a weekly injection originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes, has been touted by celebrities and social media influencers as a “miracle drug” for weight loss.

Given by injection under the skin, the drug makes people feel fuller and more satisfied, which prompts them to eat less.

Last year, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson He revealed he took the drug to stop his nightly raids on the fridge for “cheddar and chorizo” after noticing his colleagues had lost weight thanks to the medication.

“For weeks I poked myself in the stomach, and for weeks it worked,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“I effortlessly cut out desserts and second helpings. I must have lost four or five pounds a week, maybe more.”

However, Mr Johnson said he eventually stopped taking Ozempic due to side effects (which can typically include nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting), although he did not specify what these were.

Ozempic is only available on the NHS for people with type 2 diabetes.

Last year, Wegovy, which contains the same active ingredient (semaglutide), was given the green light to be prescribed for weight loss with strict criteria for who can get the drugs.

Pharmacists have reported a shortage of the drug due to its sudden popularity, as well as the fact that some doctors are prescribing it off-label to obese people.

This has led to people with diabetes finding access more difficult, while also fueling a rise in counterfeit vaccines.

Professor Stephen Powis, National Medical Director for NHS England, recently expressed concern about the abuse of the drug by people as a “quick fix” to “lose a few pounds,” specifying that they should only be taken under medical supervision.

