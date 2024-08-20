Donald Trump Would Sell Out America 'For a Dollar,' AOC Warns at DNC





New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized former President Donald Trump throughout her speech at the opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, while highlighting Vice President Kamala Harris' promises to working-class Americans.

The progressive lawmaker took the stage alongside several notable party leaders in Chicago and hailed Harris as a “leader truly committed to a better future for working families.” Harris made a surprise appearance ahead of President Joe Biden’s expected keynote address. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also addressed supporters on the first night of the convention.

“Chicago, we have to help him win,” Ocasio-Cortez told a cheering crowd. “Because we know that Donald Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his pockets and greasing the palms of his friends on Wall Street.”

“And I, for one, am tired of hearing how a small-time union-breaker considers himself more patriotic than the woman who fights every day to save workers from the greed that is trampling on our way of life,” the MP continued.

“The truth is, Don, you can’t love this country if you’re only fighting for the rich and the big corporations. Loving this country means fighting for its people. For all its citizens.”

Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, was quick to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden suspended his re-election campaign in late July, posting on X (formerly Twitter) the day Harris launched her presidential campaign that she was pledging “my full support to ensure she wins in November.” The New York congresswoman also compared supporting former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign to voting for “fascism.”

AOC also supported Joe Biden until his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race. Democrats were divided for several weeks over the president's chances in November after his poor performance in the debate against former President Donald Trump on June 27. Despite dozens of party members calling for Biden to withdraw from the race, AOC maintained her support for Biden, telling reporters in July, “Joe Biden is our nominee, he's not leaving this race, he's in this race and I support him.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seen before the Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2024 in Chicago. AOC addressed her supporters and politicians on the first night of the DNC on Monday. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seen before the Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2024 in Chicago. AOC addressed her supporters and politicians on the first night of the DNC on Monday. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

At the beginning of her speech, she thanked Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, for their “vision,” and also thanked Biden for his “leadership.”

“I’m here tonight because America has a rare and precious opportunity in Kamala Harris,” AOC told Democrats. “We have the opportunity to elect a president who represents the middle class, because she comes from the middle class.”

Last week, at a rally in North Carolina, Harris unveiled her economic priorities, which included plans to combat price gouging and reduce costs for renters and new homeowners. Trump called some of Harris’ policies “full-blown communist” during a speech to supporters in Pennsylvania over the weekend, comparing Harris’ plans to combat corporate price gouging to “socialist price controls.”

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign Monday evening for additional comment.

Democrats are also divided over Washington's handling of the Gaza war, with progressive lawmakers vehemently pushing for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas and calling on the Biden administration to end arms shipments to Israel.

AOC has been a vocal critic of Israel, including accusing the country of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. She has also faced criticism from some progressive groups, including the Democratic Socialists of America, which withdrew its support for the congresswoman in July after she sponsored an event led by Jewish leaders focused on combating anti-Semitism.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in Chicago on Monday in response to the DNC, prompting increased security for the event. Harris has said she supports calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, telling reporters after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month: “Israel has the right to defend itself, and how it does that matters.” Her national security adviser, Phil Gordon, recently said on social media that the vice president does not support an arms embargo on Israel.

On Monday, AOC briefly addressed divisions over the Gaza war, saying Harris is “working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and bring the hostages home.”

Update 8/19/24, 10:31 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information and context.

