Turkey leads the way in Mahmoud Abbas' call for unity

On August 15, 2024, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas delivered a historic speech in the Turkish Parliament. Abbas accepted the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and delivered his speech in the presence of all parliamentarians.

The session began with an introduction by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmu. In his opening speech, Kurtulmu highlighted the historical roots of Turkey-Palestine relations and reiterated Turkey’s long-standing vision that Palestine is a brotherly nation. In particular, he expressed his support for the final demarcation of the Palestinian national borders as determined in 1967 and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He also said that Turkey’s role in the process should be seen as that of a leader since the beginning of the war and that it would shoulder all responsibilities through its pioneering role.

After Kurtulmu's speech, Abbas began his speech, emphasizing that he came from Jerusalem and represented the entire Palestinian people. After a moment of silence, he recited al-Fatihah, the first surah of the Quran, dedicating his prayer to the martyrs and marking the importance of this day. He indicated that Palestine and Gaza are an inseparable whole and stressed the urgent need to put an end to the actions of the Netanyahu government and the Israeli aggressors. He proclaimed that Muslims should collectively put an end to this violence as God has commanded, with the Turkish leadership playing a central role.

Jerusalem is our red line

Abbas' words, “Whoever sacrifices a stone of Palestinian land is not one of us,” were applauded by the entire assembly. This statement summed up the essential message of his speech, from which it can be deduced that the cause of Palestine and Gaza is a national struggle and will never be abandoned, as Erdoan has often emphasized. Abbas also criticized the international community for failing to defend his rights and for continuing to support Israel, which he deems guilty. He said that the fight against Israel's barbaric aggression should unite people from all continents, who should stand up against injustice and persist in condemning it.

Abbas also made remarks outside the program. He pointed out that 40% of the Jewish diaspora in the United States opposes Israel's policies, which means that the Palestinian cause has received and will continue to receive international support from Jewish communities, even in a discreet manner. Abbas explained that this issue is crucial for international reconciliation, which should be the key to a quick victory. He also expressed admiration for the democratic position of the Turkish Parliament and that he would like to see a similar parliamentary structure in Palestine, for which he has long fought. This is an important message from Abbas to the international community: he wants a new democratic multi-party parliamentary system.

Abbas continued his speech in a firm tone and with assertive positions. He mentioned that Turkey's support gave the Palestinians the courage to fight for their rights and promote regional peace. Indeed, the fact that the leader of an invaded country could address the world from the Turkish Parliament on the day of the Doha negotiations underlines Turkey's central influence on the international stage. This speech was eagerly awaited by the Palestinians and millions of witnesses who wanted the massacre in Gaza to stop. It also served as a call, meaning that those who heard and accepted it began to serve as a model of support and cooperation to end human rights violations by opposing a government that is committing genocide.

The legal process is gaining ground

Trkiye's candidacy for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has attracted the attention of all those who have been interested in the Gaza issue, especially that of Abbas. This interest was reflected in his remarks, in which he expressed his positive support for the candidacy process. Abbas welcomed the initiative and stressed the importance of support from other states. Indeed, the number of people supporting Gaza around the world is now considerable and continues to grow day by day. However, it is against justice and human rights that those who wish to support Gaza are prevented and subjected to violence by the governments and security forces of their own countries. It seems that the Western conception of justice has changed or never existed, given these oppressive activities.

The difference between the philosophies of justice of the East and the West has deep historical roots. The West's style of governance, supposedly civilized but in reality harsh and strict, does not match the cultural ties of the East, which emphasize tolerance and conscientious governance. This contrast has become evident in recent examples.

In discussing martyrdom in Islamic culture, Abbas reminded his audience that lives lost for a just cause are sacred. This message highlighted the profound significance of martyrdom, in contrast to the role of Western mercenaries. He attributed great value to the participation of people of all religions and nationalities in defending the Palestinians. He said that the Palestinians need evidence and support more than ever in the ongoing judicial process in the Gaza case. The failure of the ICJ to achieve results, despite ordering Israel to stop twice in recent days, has led the Palestinians to continue seeking evidence for their case and to defend themselves publicly.

The overall message of this historic speech is that the decisions taken on the international stage have not been implemented and that supranational organizations have not been able to go beyond their legislative role to act effectively as executive and judicial bodies. In addition, it has become clear that Turkey is the greatest power in the region working for the cause of Gaza and that all actors in the region must unite around Turkey. It is very interesting to know how the Middle East and the world will react to Abbas' words in the years to come.