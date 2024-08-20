Donald Trump visits Howell, Michigan law enforcement, vows 'We will protect them'





FULL VIDEO: Donald Trump addresses law enforcement in Howell, Michigan

WATCH FULL: Former President Donald Trump addressed law enforcement and the media at a private event from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, attacking what he said were Vice President Kamala Harris' soft-on-crime policies.

HOWELL, Mich. (FOX 2) – President Donald Trump met with law enforcement at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office to discuss public safety with members of the Michigan Police Department.

Trump landed at Detroit's Romulus airport shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday for his first visit to Michigan on July 19. Two weeks ago, vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance held a similar event in Macomb County.

His visit prompted campaign arguments accusing Democrats of failing to support law enforcement and blaming the Biden-Harris administration for rising crime.

Trump on law enforcement: 'We have to protect them'

Former President Donald Trump met with law enforcement Tuesday and spoke in Howell where he said we need to protect police in America. “These people protect us. They’re incredible people. They protect us. We need to protect them. We need to give them hope. Because a lot of people are leaving law enforcement.”

The speech was not open to the public as he claimed that the crime statistics in the United States were, in his view, the result of the leadership of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

He said there was a 43% increase in violent crime, a 58% increase in rape, an 89% increase in aggravated assault and a 56% increase in robbery.

“She sponsored a bill to strip police officers of all legal protection, leaving them at the mercy of lawless Marxist prosecutors who want to lock up officers for the hell of it,” he said. “They don’t go after criminals. Murderers are released two hours after the murder.”

Trump has argued that his administration aims to provide more support, protection and funding for law enforcement. He has also accused Harris of simply speaking as a law-and-order attorney as president, calling her soft on crime and pointing to her past as California’s attorney general.

Trump vows to 'send home Kamala's illegal immigrants'

In a speech to the media Tuesday after meeting with law enforcement, former President Donald Trump spoke at length about stopping violent crime and immigration — promising mass deportations: “I will send the illegal immigrants in Kamala home, where they belong.”

Trump attacked Harris' support for cashless bail, saying she would like to abolish it nationwide and said she was behind making shoplifting a misdemeanor if it's under $950 in the state of California.

“This is really the beginning of the problems for New York,” Mr. Trump said of cash bail. “It means that violent criminals are released immediately upon arrest. There’s no money involved. Don’t worry. Go home, have fun. A lot of them disappear.”

Trump also highlighted Harris' support for the Minneapolis rioters in the summer of 2020, following the tragedy of George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer, Derick Chauvin. Harris worked to raise money for his bail.

“When violent mobs of looters and anarchists tried to burn down Minneapolis in 2020, Kamala Harris raised money for bail, to bail out the arsonists, the drivers, the killers, people got killed,” he said. “A lot of people got killed. Compare that to January 6, no one got killed.”

Staying on the security front, Trump also focused on the U.S.-Mexico border and the policies of the Biden-Harris administration, which he blames for the illegal immigration crisis.

Trump says prosecutors are going after 'guys like me'

Former President Donald Trump told Howell on Tuesday that prosecutors were targeting him, not people who commit murder. “They're going after people like me, but not people who kill people.”

“On day one, I will close the border. I will end the invasion,” Trump said, adding that Biden had ended his “remain in Mexico” policy. “It allowed millions of people to come into our country without any vetting. And they’re coming from prisons and correctional facilities. They’re coming from mental institutions, every mental institution in the world. And it’s not just in South America.”

Trump also pointed out that Harris is now in the White House, but she has promised to fix the problem even though she is currently in charge of the border.

“She wants to be president of the United States. She’s vice president. She could do it, she’s responsible for the border,” he said. “She could have closed the border. She should have closed it.”

Trump localized the border security problem with a case of Shelby Township (Joel Quintana-Dominguez), accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old relative.

“In Shelby Township, Michigan, earlier this year, a 32-year-old illegal immigrant, previously deported, was arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13. Local law enforcement described the crimes as absolutely horrific and said he claimed numerous other victims, including one death.”

He also spoke about his mass deportation plan, which he said would be larger than that of former President Dwight Eisenhower in 1955, which totaled 1.3 million people.

“All countries send them, and now they come because of her, because she is so pathetic and weak on the border,” he said. “The worst borders in history exist. I can tell you that. Whether she is tsarist or just responsible on the border, it doesn’t matter.”

Donald Trump Calls UAW President Shawn Fain 'Incompetent'

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump called UAW President Shawn Fain incompetent and promised he would soon be out of a job. “And I saw that union leader. He’s an incompetent guy. He condones what he’s done, what he’s allowed to happen. Every job, every autoworker here will be out of a job within three years if I’m not elected.”

This is the former president’s first stop in Michigan since he and Vance were in Grand Rapids on July 19. It was the duo’s first public speech since Trump chose Vance as his running mate. It was also before President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his choice.

Vance was in the state last week, where he delivered a speech in Byron Center, a suburb of Grand Rapids.

Michigan is one of the key states in the 2024 presidential race.

Harris for President Michigan Communications Director Alyssa Bradley released the following statement in response:

“The racists and white supremacists who marched in Howell last month on Trump’s behalf all saw him praise Hitler, defend neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, and tell far-right extremists to ‘stand back and stand by.’ Trump’s actions emboldened them, and Michiganders can expect more of the same when he comes to town next week. But voters here support leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz who are focused on bringing us together, and we will continue to work to stop Trump and his far-right extremist allies who promote division, hatred, and violence.”

Democratic Convention, Keystone Campaign and the War for Women Voters

We’re live from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago as Harris and Walz address voters in key states. We’ll also break down the battle for Pennsylvania as both campaigns attack the Keystone State. Plus, could women voters be the key to victory? We analyze the fight for this crucial voting bloc. Join host SE Cupp for the latest on the seven states that could decide everything, with just 77 days until the 2024 election.

