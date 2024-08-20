India, Malaysia elevate relations to comprehensive strategic partnership, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India-Malaysia ties would be elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership. In a joint press statement with his Malaysian counterpart at Hyderabad House in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said, “This is the first visit of Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim since he became Prime Minister. I am pleased to have the opportunity to welcome you at the beginning of my third term. India and Malaysia are completing a decade of partnership and in the last two years, with the support of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, our partnership has gained new momentum and energy.” Prime Minister Modi also said that Malaysia's investments in India reached over $5 billion last year. “Today, we discussed in depth all areas of mutual cooperation. We noted that our bilateral trade is growing steadily. Last year, Malaysia's investment in India reached more than $5 billion. Today, we decided to upgrade our partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership,” he said. Hailing India-Malaysia relations, Prime Minister Modi said the two countries have “more potential” in terms of relations, hence cooperation needs to be strengthened. He also announced that Indian UPI would collaborate with Malaysian Paynet and the link between the two would be explored. “Our relationship has greater potential. We need to strengthen our cooperation in new technologies like fintech, semiconductors, AI and quantum… We will work towards linking Indian UPI and Malaysian Paynet…”, PM Modi stressed in his speech. Ahead of the joint press statements, India and Malaysia exchanged MoUs and agreements in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Hyderabad House here in the national capital. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at Hyderabad House. The discussions between the two leaders aimed to further deepen engagement in various areas of India-Malaysia partnership. Ibrahim arrived in the Malaysian capital today on a state visit, his first visit to India as Malaysian Prime Minister. He was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister of State V. Somanna. He also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Delhi's Rajghat after his meeting with Prime Minister Modi. Ibrahim also signed the guest book at the Rajghat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indianarrative.com/india-news/india-malaysia-elevate-ties-to-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-pm-modi-160932.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos