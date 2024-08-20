Donald Trump Makes Big Announcement About Elon Musk, Says He Would Offer Tesla CEO Cabinet Position Or





August 20, 2024 at 06:16 IST

Donald Trump has said he would offer Elon Musk a White House Cabinet position if elected in November.

Donald Trump said Tuesday he would offer Tesla CEO Elon Musk a cabinet position or a White House advisory role if elected in November, according to Reuters.

While Donald Trump has announced he would offer Elon Musk a cabinet role, Tesla CEO Musk had previously denied discussing a White House advisory role with the former president.

The remarks come days after Elon Musk gave an interview to Trump on his X platform. In the interview, Trump praised Musk's cars, saying that while not everyone should get an electric car, Musk still makes great products.

According to the Washington Post, Musk had earlier said he supported President Joe Biden during the 2020 campaign. However, he quickly changed his stance and backed Trump after an assassination attempt on him, writing on X, “I fully support President Trump and hope he recovers quickly.”

On Monday, Trump told Reuters he generally didn’t think tax breaks and tax credits were a good idea, but he made clear he wasn’t making a final decision on the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles, which Biden has since increased. “I’m a big fan of gasoline cars, and hybrids and anything else that comes along,” he said. He also expressed his love for electric vehicles.

Also read: Trump blasts comrade Kamala Harris and Democrats for staging 'first coup' in US, says Biden was told 'Sorry Joe'

Will Musk accept the offer?

In a message posted on X earlier this year, Elon Musk denied having discussed a White House advisory role with Trump. He said, “There have been no discussions about a role for me in a potential Trump presidency.” However, Trump indicated he would be open to offering Elon Musk a position in his administration, possibly as a member of a commission on government efficiency, during their live chat on X last week.

Trump responded that he would love for Musk to raise the idea of ​​forming a commission to ensure that “taxpayer dollars…are spent wisely” and said he would be happy to help.

According to Forbes, Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $248.6 billion as of Monday.

Elon Musk has yet to respond to Trump's announcement.

