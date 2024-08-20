Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | The President appreciates the KPU for its hard work in successfully organizing the 2024 presidential and legislative elections. The President appreciates the KPU for its hard work in successfully organizing the 2024 presidential and legislative elections.





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciated the hard work of the General Election Commission (KPU) in organizing the 2024 presidential (presidential election) and legislative (parliamentary) elections, at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Jakarta, Tuesday (20/08/2024) morning. “I express my appreciation, I really appreciate, I really respect the hard work of the KPU from the center to the regions that managed to organize all stages of the presidential election and parliamentary elections in 2024 safely, in an orderly and smooth manner,” the President said. He also said that holding simultaneous elections presents very serious challenges. In addition to the different types of elections, the large number of votes and polling stations (TPS) also means that the KPU has to work hard. I understand that it is very difficult to hold simultaneous elections, the biggest elections in the history of our nation, there are presidential elections, DPR elections, DPRD elections, DPD elections, then DPRD provincial elections, DPRD district and city elections with the number of valid votes yesterday being 164,227,475 votes in 822,699 TPS, he said. For this reason, in gratitude to all members of the General Election Commission (KPU), President Jokowi increased the incentive allowance for KPU members by 50 percent. Thank God, I signed it yesterday. I know, I know that the one waiting for my presence is not President Jokowi, the one waiting for me, I know, I know. “After yesterday, wow, wow, this has been going on since 2014. And the formula for the increase is simple, calculate, calculate, calculate, then find it and yesterday it was decided that the increase was 50 percent,” the president explained. The President reminded the KPU members present to prepare themselves, as in the near future, regional elections will be held simultaneously in 508 districts/cities and 37 provinces. I know that the fatigue has not really gone away. Right? Maybe I still have pain, I still feel tired because I just finished yesterday in front of the Constitutional Court. But in a few days we will have entered the phase of simultaneous regional elections in 508 districts/cities, in 37 provinces. “This is a difficult task that we are doing together,” he said. Also present to accompany the president were Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Hadi Tjahjanto, Minister of Home Affairs (Mendagri) Muhammad Tito Karnavian, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, and Indonesian National Police (Kapolri) Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Apart from that, also present were General Election Commission (KPU) Chairman Mochammad Afifuddin, Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) Chairman Rahmat Bagja, and Election Organizing Honorary Board (DKPP) Chairman Heddy Lugito. (TGH/ABD)

