Donald Trump posts fake images of support for Taylor Swift | Ents & Arts News





Donald Trump appears to have shared a series of fake images on his social media site, suggesting that Taylor Swift and some of her fans are supporting him in the upcoming election.

The photos posted by the former Republican president on Truth Social included a fake poster of Swift dressed in red, white and blue, with a caption that read: “Taylor Swift wants you to vote for Donald Trump.”

“I accept!” Mr. Trump wrote.

Swift has not publicly endorsed a candidate for the 2024 race, but has previously supported Joe Biden and criticized Mr. Trump in the past.

Image: Donald Trump shared the images on Truth Social, his own social media platform

The footage also showed fans wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts.

While two of the images show a real woman supporting Mr Trump, most of the women depicted are not real, reports NBC News, Sky News' US partner. At least 15 of them are representations of people created using artificial intelligence.

The images he shared were originally posted on X (formerly Twitter) by pro-Trump accounts. One of those accounts also posted several guides to using generative AI tools on its Substack blog, according to NBC News.

“There is no Swifties For Trump movement – ​​but there should be,” acknowledged one of the accounts Trump reposted on Truth Social, in a caption on the AI-generated images.

However, Mr Trump's campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Reuters news agency that “Swifties for Trump is a massive movement that is growing every day” when asked to comment on the fake image of Swift.

Swift has performed her final Eras concerts of the European leg of her tour, which is set to end tonight at Wembley Stadium.

Image: Kamala Harris succeeded President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee. Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Some Swift fans have already stepped up to support Kamala Harris' campaign. The vice president is expected to be officially nominated as the Democratic nominee for 2024 at the party's national convention in Chicago this week.

Shortly after Biden announced he would not seek reelection in July, a group called “Swifties for Kamala” was launched on social media. It has more than 61,000 followers on X and is not affiliated with the singer or Harris.

“We don’t represent all Swifties, but I think there’s a reason we don’t need AI to show our support for Kamala,” the organization’s co-founder, Irene Kim, told NBC News in a statement.

AI-generated images and videos of Swift have gone viral several times this year, including deepfake sex photos on X that violated the platform's guidelines.

Several Swift fans and watchdog groups have said that many of the images posted by Mr. Trump appear to be deepfakes generated by artificial intelligence.

Sky News has contacted representatives for Swift for comment.

