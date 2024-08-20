Why Queen Elizabeth II found it very rude that Donald Trump made some sort of arrangement with Melania | World News





A new biography of Queen Elizabeth II has revealed surprising details about her interactions with former US President Donald Trump, shedding light on the late monarch's private thoughts about the controversial leader.

U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Elizabeth II pose during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. (Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS)

In his book, A Voyage Around The Queen, author Craig Brown claims that Queen Elizabeth found Trump very rude and that she particularly disliked his behavior.

Why Queen Elizabeth found Trump very rude

The queen, who hosted Trump twice during his presidency, reportedly told a guest at a luncheon that she did not like the way Trump looked over her shoulder, as if seeking out other, more interesting people.

Brown also says the Queen speculated about Trump's relationship with his wife, Melania, thinking they must have some sort of arrangement, but she couldn't figure out exactly what she was thinking. She also thought President Trump must have some sort of arrangement with his wife Melania, otherwise why would she have stayed married to him? the book claims.

A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for example, she told one of his guests that she found him very rude: she particularly hated the way he couldn't help but look over his shoulder, as if he were looking for other, more interesting people, Brown said.

The claims, which have not been commented on by Buckingham Palace, are part of a wider narrative in Brown's book, where he explains how Queen Elizabeth hosted a wide range of controversial foreign leaders throughout her reign: “During her reign, Her Majesty hosted many controversial foreign leaders, including Bashar al-Assad, Robert Mugabe, Idi Amin, Donald Trump, Emperor Hirohito and Vladimir Putin.”

The Queen did not find Trump's company very convivial

Brown suggests that while the Queen may not have found their company convivial, she may have even uttered a quiet word of disapproval once they had left.

Trump has often spoken of his admiration for Queen Elizabeth. He first met the queen in 2018, a year after he took office as the 45th president of the United States. However, the visit was not without controversy, as it was marked by protests in London, including the infamous blimp depicting Trump as a toddler. The visit was officially classified as a working visit rather than a full-fledged state visit.

At that first meeting, Trump had tea with the queen at Windsor Castle, where no other members of the royal family were present. The meeting was marred by several breaches of protocol, however, including Trump allegedly keeping the 92-year-old queen waiting in the heat and walking ahead of her during an inspection of the guard of honour, forcing her to step aside to catch up.

Trump has often claimed that he had a great relationship with the Queen. When Queen Elizabeth died, Trump issued a statement expressing his deep sadness and admiration for her, describing her as a magnificent and magnificent lady.

