Imran Khan faces military trial after Faiz Hameed's arrest, warns Irfan Siddiqui





Senator Irfan Siddiqui, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, has suggested that former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan's fears of being tried in a military court may be justified after the arrest of former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.

In an interview to a private television channel on Tuesday, Siddiqui said: “It is not just a concern, it is a certainty because the whole story revolves around the events of May 9. What happened, who was involved, where the planning took place and what messages were sent – all this is known.”

He added that while others might have doubts, Khan himself had none.

“The mention of [former chief justice] The name of Saqib Nisar, who succeeded Faiz Hameed, is significant. The continuous flow of information suggests that Saqib Nisar played a role somewhere. We have clear evidence that Faiz Hameed had a personal interest in preventing General Asim Munir from becoming army chief, for which he made considerable efforts.

Siddiqui also alleged that former CJP chief Saqib Nisar played a key role in destabilizing the country by removing Nawaz Sharif and bringing another individual to power. “His audio recordings have also surfaced, showing his influence over the NAB courts to ensure Nawaz Sharif’s conviction before the elections, even going so far as to order hearings during recess,” Siddiqui said.

Responding to a question, Siddiqui said: “We do not want the matter to escalate to such an extent that the person already in custody can escape accountability.”

The senator reiterated that Faiz Hameed had a personal interest in preventing Asim Munir from becoming army chief and had influenced the extension of General Qamar Javed Bajwa's term. “On the suggestion of Faiz Hameed, Imran Khan attacked Rawalpindi on November 26. There was a motive behind it.”

He also cited the testimony of the then Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas, who claimed that Imran Khan was asked to postpone the protest because of the local elections. Khan reportedly replied: “What's the point? By then, Asim Munir would already be the army chief.”

Siddiqui described the incident as a “targeted operation”, adding that a similar operation took place at NADRA, where the family files of General Asim Munir were extracted.

Siddiqui warned that if investigations into Nawaz Sharif's cases continued, personalities like Faiz Hameed, Bajwa, Raheel Sharif, Zaheerul Islam, Shuja Pasha, Asim Bajwa, Asif Ghafoor and others would be implicated, which would ultimately lead to the 'London Plan'.

Siddiqui stressed that the attacks on over 200 military sites were not political actions but military operations. “Such actions can only be conceived by a military-minded individual,” he said.

Asked about the application of laws, Siddiqui said: “A crime should be treated as a crime and a criminal as a criminal. If I go out and commit murder or arson, being a parliamentarian or a politician does not absolve me of the crime.”

He concluded by saying that if in Faiz Hameed's trial it is proven that he conspired with Imran Khan, then Khan's trial could also be conducted under the Army Act. “We have not brought any special legislation for Imran Khan's trial. These cases will be conducted under existing laws, including the Army Act,” Siddiqui said.

