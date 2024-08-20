Eyes to the left Starmer's silence

KEIR STARMER handled the far-right riots as a policeman rather than a politician.

Any previous prime minister would surely have addressed the country in some way after such a serious crisis. Margaret Thatcher and even Boris Johnson would have had something substantial to say, even if it had been misinterpreted.

As for Tony Blair, he felt the need to speak to and for the nation, with trembling lips, after the death of the People's Princess in a Paris underpass, an event of no general significance, except to the extent that it highlighted the House of Windsor's lack of emotional intelligence.

Yet it appears that Starmer has done little more than berate senior police officers and civil servants for meting out deserved punishment to perpetrators of crimes that are in fact far too deserving.

As for what he thinks the riots say about our society, and how he might propose to address the problems they reveal, we are no further ahead.

Of course, silence is itself a form of speech, so what did he not say? He refused to mention Islamophobia or express any particular solidarity with the Muslim community, even though Muslims and their places of worship were the main targets of the riots, along with the category of asylum seekers.

This may be a trivial point, but it is literally inconceivable that riots against synagogues would not be met with official denunciations of anti-Semitism, and rightly so. The same would apply to Hindu or Sikh temples, if they were ever to become the target of a neo-fascist attack.

Asked by this newspaper whether the prime minister had met with Muslim organisations since the riots, or whether he intended to do so, the No 10 spokeswoman was unable to provide an answer.

Mish Rahman, a member of the Labour Party's national executive committee, denounced this situation. The Conservatives are guilty of deliberately stirring up division and hatred, he said. The Labour Party, in my view, has not shown that it has the solutions or the understanding to deal with racism.

Before the election, Jonathan Ashworth and Keir Starmer were bragging about sending Bangladeshis back to Bangladesh because it is safe, he added. We cannot separate the language from the actions that follow.

He is right. Part of the problem is that Labour is opportunistically seeking to capitalise on racist attitudes, more or less violent, from people whose votes they would like to capture without risking having to confront aspects of their worldview.

But that is only part of the problem. For 15 years, governments of both parties have boycotted any connection with the Muslim Council of Britain, the most representative Muslim body.

The reason for this alienation was that the MCB could not remain faithful to its representative role without expressing the deep opposition of British Muslims to the state's foreign policy towards Iraq, Afghanistan and especially Palestine.

Since then, Whitehall has been looking for Muslims who could be invited to safe interactions, free from discussion of foreign policy.

It is not particularly easy, in the end. Perhaps this is because all the Muslim-majority countries in the world were under colonial or neocolonial rule, most often British, not very long ago.

The Muslim community is aware of and denounces the manifestations of settler colonialism and imperial aggression. It does not have a monopoly on these ideas, but it persists in expressing them cohesively.

Starmer serves the state first and foremost. His commitment to the continuity of British foreign policy is perhaps the thing he believes in more than anything else.

This seems to matter more to him than holding a dialogue with the representatives of four million Britons who today live in the shadow of violence, real or threatened.

This is not an easy position to turn into a Blair speech. It is much easier to reach for the baton and the prison key.

Kursk: a high-risk operation

The Ukrainian invasion of the Russian province of Kursk is a remarkable event. It is probably the first time that a nuclear-armed power has had its territory violated by an enemy.

China has had border conflicts with the Soviet Union in 1969 and with India more recently, but in neither case was either side actually trying to seize territory, nor was it at war.

Since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has occasionally raised the possibility of using nuclear weapons, without giving any sign of turning vague threats into concrete preparations.

But the longer the Kursk raid continues, the greater the risk that the issue will be revisited.

The invasion may well be a good political move for the Ukrainian government. It boosts the country's morale and impresses the belligerent faction in Washington and elsewhere on which the Ukrainian war effort depends.

This also embarrasses Vladimir Putin, just as the mercenary leaders' mutiny did a year ago. The Moscow government is certainly not going to collapse because of shame, unlike an oligarchic mutiny.

It cannot be denied that Ukraine has no right to cross the border in these circumstances. Neither NATO nor Russia attach much importance to legality anyway.

But this decision does not seem very wise from a military point of view. If Putin's goal of withdrawing part of his army from Donbass is to be achieved, it is certain that it is already diverting Ukrainian troops and ammunition to a peripheral fight.

When the war ends, it is control of Donbass, where the Russian army continues to advance steadily, if slowly, that will be the subject of negotiations, and not possession of Kursk, which Ukraine does not claim and which Russia could recover at its convenience.

Seizing a piece of Russian territory that will surely be ceded one day, while appealing, seems a poor substitute for a successful offensive to secure areas that are actually contested. It seems beyond the resources of Ukraine, which is already stretched thin on the defensive in the Donbass.

The Kursk operation therefore only serves to underline once again the risks inherent in continuing this war and the imperative of a ceasefire followed by a negotiated settlement.

There are reports that a partial ceasefire was being considered before the Kursk adventure. If true and Russia denies the reports, it would lead Volodymyr Zelensky, like Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, to resort to provocation whenever peace seems within reach.

It is impossible to believe that this decision was made by the Ukrainian president alone, given his status as a dependent. It is more likely that it is the snipers from Washington and London who are flirting with Armageddon. Our problem.

Kiss of Death

JONATHAN ASHWORTH is in Chicago, reportedly to advise Kamala Harris' team on how to win the US presidential election.

One wonders whether the advisers to the Democratic candidates know what they are getting.

For this is the same Jonathan Ashworth who stood in last month's general election as Labour MP for Leicester South, with a majority of almost 23,000 votes, and came second.

Anyone who has turned on the television since will probably have realised that he did not take his defeat by the pro-Gaza independence group Shockat Adam well at all.

Is this really a good reason to advise American Democrats on how to win? The first step is to support genocide. The second step is to advocate deportations to Bangladesh when many voters have family roots in that country.

Step three: Lose. Then complain like it's old fashioned.

To suggest that Ashworth was sent to Chicago as Trump’s secret agent would be a conspiracy theory that goes too far. But I bet the orange demagogue is hoping Harris will pay close attention to his English visitor.