



The President of China, Xi Jinpingcongratulated Chinese Olympic athletes on their performance and sportsmanship Paris 2024 Olympic Games and stressed that their conquest means the glory of the country and the people. Xi's statement was made on Tuesday (20) during a meeting with the Olympic delegation of China for Paris 2024 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The Chinese leader urged Olympic athletes to make extra efforts to transform China into a sporting powerhouse. The Chinese team came second in the overall medal standings, behind only the Chinese team.USAThe Chinese team won 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals in Paris, marking the country's best performance at an overseas Summer Olympics. Xi stressed that the excellent performance of the Chinese delegation fully demonstrated the country's strength in the new era. He stressed the importance of technological support and solid equipment for sports training, as well as a good environment and a broad base for developing talents in various sports. Xi also stressed that the country will continue to promote the deep integration of national fitness and national health initiatives and gradually advance the goals of transforming China into a sports power and a healthy nation. Xinhua – Chinese Olympic delegation received by Xi Jinping in Beijing

The outstanding performance of the Chinese delegation in Paris has carried forward the spirit of Chinese sports as well as the Olympic spirit, Xi said. He praised the athletes for showing the world the profound heritage of traditional Chinese culture, displaying an open, inclusive, dynamic and entrepreneurial image of modern China, and demonstrating the ambition, courage and determination of the Chinese people. Noting that preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games have begun, Xi urged the country's Olympic athletes to remain humble while improving their performance in training and competition. The president stressed that athletes should continue to excel in competitive sports and contribute to promoting the national development of fitness and youth sports, he added. Also present at the meeting were Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi and Li Xi, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, as well as Vice President Han Zheng.

