Imran Khan running for Chancellor of Oxford University, is he eligible?





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan is aiming to become the next chancellor of Oxford University. The election, which will involve graduates and staff of the university, is scheduled for later this year.

Syed Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide to Khan, confirmed that Khan's candidacy for the October election, which will choose a successor to Chris Patten, the former Conservative minister, had been submitted.

For centuries, elections for the position of Chancellor of Oxford, a largely ceremonial role, required graduates and staff to be physically present at Oxford and dressed in academic attire to vote.

However, new rules now allow nominations and voting to be conducted online, making Khan's candidacy process easier.

Beyond his political career, Khan served as Chancellor of the University of Bradford for eight years and pursued undergraduate studies in politics, philosophy and economics at Keble College, Oxford in the 1970s. While at Oxford, he was also a distinguished member of the university's cricket team and later led the Pakistan men's cricket team to victory in the 1992 World Cup.

Here are the exclusion criteria according to the University Council Regulation of 2002:

The exclusion criteria for the position of Chancellor are as follows, all applicable upon taking office:

(a) the Chancellor cannot be a student of the University;

(b) the Chancellor may not be an employee of the University;

(c) the Chancellor may not be a sitting member of an elected legislative assembly or a declared candidate for election to an elected legislative assembly;

(d) the Chancellor must not be disqualified as a charity trustee under section 178 of the Charities Act 2011 (or any further enactment or statutory amendment of that provision) or subject to a disqualification order made by the Charity Commission and must be a fit and proper person as determined by the guidelines issued from time to time by Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs.

Applications officially closed on Sunday.

The university said, however, that no individual candidates will be confirmed until a final list is released in early October.

Vote

In accordance with Rule 11 of the above-mentioned electoral regulations, if more than one candidate is eligible to proceed to the next stage of the electoral process, an election by convocation will be held as follows:

(a) Voting will be conducted online.

(b) The electoral system must be recommended by the committee to the Council and published before the start of the application process.

(c) The Vice-Chancellor and the Wardens shall decide the validity of any vote which, in the opinion of the Clerk, is doubtful.

(d) The result of the election will be published in the University Gazette.

