Erdogan denounces a “plot” against the future of Turkey





by Naharnet Press Office more than 10 years Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose Islamist-leaning government is mired in a corruption scandal, on Saturday called the political crisis a “plot” against Turkey's “future and stability” by rival forces. At a lunch in Istanbul with generally pro-government intellectuals, writers and journalists, Erdogan reiterated his view that forces in Turkey and abroad were conspiring to oust him from power. “What they wanted to do was an attempt to assassinate the national will,” he said in his televised speech. “They tried to carry out a judicial coup in Turkey… But we will oppose this operation, this plot of December 17 which targeted the future, the stability of our country,” Erdogan declared. Erdogan's conspiracy charges follow a sweeping corruption investigation that led to the arrests on December 17 of key allies, including prominent businessmen and the sons of former ministers. The prime minister was forced to reshuffle his cabinet and some MPs resigned from his Justice and Development Party (AKP). The corruption scandal has also hit the economy, with the Turkish lira at record lows against the dollar and stocks falling on the Istanbul stock exchange this week. Erdogan expressed confidence on Saturday in the regime's ability to overcome the current difficulties. He referred to the municipal elections scheduled for next March as a test for the regime ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in August. “We will not allow a cloud to darken Turkey's future,” he said. Erdogan's government, in power since 2002, has accused loyalists of US-exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, who wield influence in the police and judiciary, of launching the corruption investigation. Gülen, who fled Turkey to the United States in 1999 after being accused of plotting to form an Islamic state, has denied any involvement in the investigation.

