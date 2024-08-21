Truth is the first victim of politics

In the early hours of 5 July 2024, the scale of Labour’s landslide election victory was clear. The Conservatives were savaged, taking home just 121 MPs, their worst result in history. Labour returned to Westminster with a landslide majority, on the scale of 1997. Sir Keir Starmer triumphed and was hailed by all as a political miracle worker.

The story is all the more dramatic because the turnaround happened in 2019. Under Jeremy Corbyn, Labour suffered a heavy defeat that year to Boris Johnson. Comparisons have been made with the 1931 election, when Labour won just 52 seats after the party split and a national coalition government was elected. The 2019 defeat led to Jeremy Corbyn resigning as party leader and all the blame was placed on him.

Although the historical parallel was a popular line among media pundits and right-wing Labour Party figures of the time, it was deeply misleading.

Corbyn won 202 seats, down from 262 in 2017, a far cry from the collapse of 1931. Moreover, he led a party whose majority of parliamentary representatives had tried to remove him and whose central apparatus had systematically weakened him, as the Forde report showed. The 2019 defeat was inflicted partly from outside by Boris Johnson, but also from within by a right-wing fifth column.

Yet amid the unbridled joy of millions at getting rid of a decadent, defunct and disastrous Tory government, and the euphoria of party activists who have not tasted the fruits of victory since 2005, such historical contexts are seen as, at best, irrelevant, at worst disingenuous. How can anyone in the Labour Party question the genius of Sir Keir Starmer and his team and their flawless strategy for achieving such a resounding victory?

It’s simple, really, because Starmer’s victory was achieved through a grotesquely undemocratic first-past-the-post voting system. And the narrative that presents it as a miracle of sensible politics is based on lies and distortions that underline a sad fact. Truth is not only the first casualty of war, it is also a casualty of establishment politics.

Starmer’s landslide victory came at a time of the lowest voter turnout since universal suffrage was introduced. Only 52% of voters bothered to go to the polls in 2024. In 2017 and 2019, Corbyn lost narrowly the first time and badly the second, with turnouts of over 67% each time. Starmer’s landslide victory in terms of seats won is not a landslide victory in terms of popular support. It is the product of an electoral system in which most people’s votes simply do not count.

These hard facts mean that Starmer’s narrative of why he won should not be taken at face value. Yet the gospel of St Keir began to unfold soon after he won the 2020 leadership election. It began with his determination to end the inclusiveness that had been present during the Corbyn years. He sacked his leadership rival, Rebecca Long Bailey, for the crime of sharing a post denouncing Israeli intelligence. Then, in October, he took the whip off Corbyn himself for the crime of claiming that accusations of anti-Semitism against him had been exaggerated for political gain.

Under the pretext of stamping out anti-Semitism, Starmer, the man who later defended the right of the Israeli state, under the despicable leadership of the racist Netanyahu, to cut off food and water to besieged Palestinian civilians, has set about neutralising the left of the parliamentary party to ensure that it cannot present any future challenge to his leadership.

The crux of his narrative really took hold after the Hartlepool by-election in May 2021. Unimpressed by Starmer’s failure to effectively challenge Boris Johnson’s disastrous and chaotic handling of the Covid pandemic, voters in this north-east Labour stronghold elected a Conservative for the first time in their history.

Starmer then changed course. He announced his mission to purge the party not only of its recalcitrant members, but also of its established policies and values. He surrounded himself with many apparatchiks who had drawn their salaries from party funds while sabotaging his efforts in the previous two elections. He appointed the dark lord of the right, Peter Mandelson, as consiglieri.

Laura Kuenssberg, then the BBC’s political editor, rightly predicted: “But expect Starmer’s team to argue more aggressively that the party needs to change. Don’t be surprised if there’s a reshuffle and a more aggressive approach to his left-wing critics on the other side.”

And so it happened. Starmer’s gospel became holy scripture. He claimed that after the Labour Party was destroyed by the false prophet Corbyn, he had arrived as a saviour and brought about fundamental change. Change was his mantra.

He changed the party’s policies, its personnel and many of the candidates for the 2024 elections. The left was marginalised, many purged. Labour was to be a professional party adorned with the Union Jack, patriotic and pro-business. Right-wing renegades who had happily sabotaged the party’s past efforts to win elections were welcomed back into the party fold, even though they had in some cases run against Labour in 2019.

Victory was only possible through change, and change meant abandoning past promises, past policies and past people. That was Starmer's word, praise be to Starmer.

The size of Starmer’s parliamentary majority lends credence to this narrative. But the scale of voter apathy and the unimpressive support for Labour mean that any honeymoon is likely to be short-lived. The more Starmer’s government demonstrates its inability to deliver real change, the more its chances of securing a second term will diminish.

And even so, this inability, or rather unwillingness, to propose immediate change becomes evident. The suspension of the mandates of seven Labour MPs who voted to abolish the cruel two-child child benefit cap, the removal of winter heating allowances, the categorical refusal to consider raising taxes on the rich and corporations, are indicators.

The less Reeves and Starmer offer solutions, the more they let the country suffer. The rhetoric Rachel Reeves and the Treasury use is eerily similar to that used by George Osborne and David Cameron to justify their ruthless austerity policies. And the more Reeves and Starmer complain about having to adhere to arbitrary Tory fiscal rules, the greater the risk that millions will be driven to despair.

And despair will fuel the rise of the far right. As everyone knows, Britain is a broken country, with public services stripped down and in disarray, the NHS struggling from crisis to crisis, industrial output falling and declining, minimum wage jobs as the only source of income, and benefits and pensions pushing more and more people below the poverty line.

In Parliament, disappointment at the Labour government's failure to deliver real change in people's daily lives will be a gift to the Reform Party and will help revive the fortunes of a right-wing Conservative Party in Parliament.

And on the streets, disillusionment and despair will swell the ranks of fascist street gangs, as the wily Yaxley-Lennon knows well, as they did during the wage-cutting years of the Wilson-Callaghan government in the 1970s. Back then, it was immigrants who became the scapegoats used to distract people from the real enemy. Today, as the events following the tragic murder of the Southport girls have demonstrated, Muslims, refugees and asylum seekers are the targets of the hate merchants.

None of these outcomes are inevitable. But to defeat the right, in all its forms, the new Labour government must deliver real change, acting, as Corbyn so aptly put it, for the many, not the few.

Mick Whitley is a former Labour MP for Birkenhead.