Modi's visit to kyiv a symbolic gesture for peace negotiations





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the start of the second working session of the G20 leaders' summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, September 9, 2023. Photo: AFP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly set to visit Ukraine on Friday, marking the first visit by an Indian leader since the Russia-Ukraine conflict erupted in February 2022. While India is ready to help resolve the conflict, analysts said Tuesday that Modi's visit, aimed at repairing ties with the West and the United States, is a largely symbolic gesture and unlikely to significantly advance peace talks. Modi will pay a two-day visit to Poland from Wednesday and then travel to Ukraine, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992, the Indian Ministry of Power and External Affairs said in a statement on Monday. The ministry said Modi's “historic visit to Ukraine will help consolidate and further expand bilateral ties.” Shortly after Modi returned from a visit to Russia in July, India proposed a visit to Ukraine in a bid to balance its US-Russia relations, Liu Zongyi, secretary-general of the Research Center for China-South Asia Cooperation at the Shanghai Institutes of International Studies, told the Global Times on Tuesday. Modi's visit to Russia has sparked discontent among several Western countries, including the United States. By visiting Ukraine, India wants to mend its relations with the West while maintaining a delicate balance between the United States and Russia, Liu said. However, the proposal for Modi's visit to Ukraine was made before the conflict in Russia's Kursk region, and with the ongoing clashes now happening on a daily basis, India is in a dilemma, Liu said. He noted that Modi's visit to Ukraine is just a gesture and will not have a substantial impact on the current situation. Although India's international status has increased in recent years, its influence remains largely limited to South Asia. Mediation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict typically involves either major powers facilitating negotiations or smaller nations collectively expressing their concerns through multilateral channels, Cui Heng, a research fellow at the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University, told the Global Times. For India, the lack of collective support and the limited resources it can devote to global issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict make its role in mediation relatively limited, Cui said. Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that Moscow was not ready to hold peace talks at the moment given kyiv's attack on Russia's Kursk region, but that Russia was not withdrawing its previous peace proposals, Reuters reported.

