Trump is about to get the green light to profit from media stocks





(Bloomberg) Donald Trump will soon be able to turn his social media fortune into cash. The question is whether he will succeed.

The former president will be able to start selling pieces of his $2.6 billion stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., whose stock price has fluctuated wildly since it went public through a special purpose acquisition company merger in March.

Trump has not indicated he plans to sell shares of Trump Media, which operates his social media platform Truth Social. And that could give the impression that Trump is prioritizing his personal profits, a criticism pundits often level at him, and alienate loyal supporters who poured money into the company’s stock as his presidential campaign gained momentum earlier this year.

However, the Republican candidate also faces considerable legal costs that a sale could help cover.

It’s a complex question, said Michael Ohlrogge, an associate professor at New York University School of Law who has studied SPACs. Trump would have to weigh potential profits against long-term goals, such as a return to the White House, he said.

Representatives for Trump Media did not respond to requests for comment. They have previously said that reports about Donald Trump’s path to exiting the company are completely baseless and partisan, with no conceivable sign anywhere that he is considering doing so.

Trump, who owns about 60% of Trump Media, is expected to be able to start selling shares as early as Sept. 20, when the lockup period that bars insiders from selling shares is lifted. So will his co-founders, Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, both former contestants on The Apprentice, as well as Patrick Orlando, whose fund, ARC Global Investments II LLC, sponsored the SPAC that merged with Trump Media.

Since the deal closed on March 25, the company's shares have fluctuated wildly, trading as high as $79.38 and as low as below $22.

According to Ohlrogge, Trump selling a large number of shares could be seen as a signal of a lack of confidence in the company. That in itself could be seen as a bad thing, and a drop in the stock price could also be seen as a bad thing for him.

The volatility appears to have little to do with the underlying business, which is losing money as third-party tracking tools show flat user stats. The company lost $344 million in the first six months of the year, mostly due to derivative losses, and made just $1.6 million in sales.

Instead, Trump Media has become a way for investors to bet on Trump’s potential return to the White House. Its wild swings have been fueled primarily by the retail trading frenzy fueled by Reddit’s WallStreetBets and StockTwits, which can evaporate as quickly as they start.

The latest stock drop coincided with a decline in the implied probability of Trump winning in November, according to PredictIt. The betting market shows his odds have fallen to 46% from 69% last month, as Vice President Kamala Harris, the new Democratic presidential nominee, has gained support. The Democratic National Convention is in Chicago this week, with officials and celebrities rallying behind her.

Whatever the reason for Trump Media's valuation, the stock sale would help its namesake founder pay mounting legal bills.

Trump faces more than half a billion dollars in penalties after losing two lawsuits earlier this year, which he has appealed. He also faces lawsuits over his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

The pretrial detention period will likely end just days after Trump is sentenced at his criminal trial on falsifying business records, scheduled for Sept. 18 in Manhattan. Trump faces up to four years in prison for falsifying business records to conceal a payment to a porn star before the 2016 election to silence her about an alleged affair.

The exact date when the former president and other insiders will be able to sell their shares depends on the stock price. If the stock stays at $12 or above for 20 trading days starting on August 22, the first trading day for insiders to sell shares will begin as early as September 20. If the stock fails to hold that level, insiders will be able to sell shares by September 26, regardless of how it is trading.

If he starts selling, it will push up the stock price, said Matthew Tuttle, managing director of Tuttle Capital Management. It will depend on his cash needs.

With assistance from Erik Larson, Jef Feeley, Hadriana Lowenkron and Matt Turner.

