Kano intensifies investigation into N440m purchase scandal





The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has intensified its investigation into a massive procurement scandal involving a staggering sum of N440 million. The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has intensified its investigation into a massive procurement scandal involving a staggering sum of N440 million. Guests include the President and Secretary of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), the Chairman and PRO of the DPM Forum, the Director of Local Government Inspectorate and the Director of Planning. The investigation was sparked by a whistleblower, Bello Galadanci, a well-known social media content creator who exposed alleged corrupt practices among Nigerian leaders. Galadanci accused the Kano State Government of circumventing due process in awarding the contract to Novomed Pharmaceuticals, leading to the alleged misappropriation of N10 million by the local government. In response, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf denied any knowledge of the alleged embezzlement. He affirmed his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, emphasizing efforts to block financial leakages that could lead to misuse of public funds. My administration is committed to transparency and will not tolerate any form of corruption, Yusuf said in response to the whistleblowers' allegations. Also, in a joint statement, the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, and the governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, confirmed that the governor had ordered an immediate investigation into the matter. The governor directed the Executive Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhyi Magaji, to thoroughly investigate the allegations and report the findings for any further action needed, the statement said. The officials named in the PCACC letter are expected to appear before the Commission on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. The meeting, which will take place at the Commission’s office, is crucial to the ongoing investigation into the N440 million public procurement scandal.

