Trade, defence, cultural ties to be at the heart of PM Modi's visit to Poland

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Poland and Ukraine will be loaded with symbolism, even as geopolitics, trade and defence issues will be discussed at the highest levels. Mr Modi is due to visit Warsaw on August 21-22, the first visit by an Indian prime minister in 45 years after Morarji Desai visited the country in 1979, and shared cultural ties will be at the heart of the discussions.

Poland can be a gateway for India to Europe and there is a lot of potential for expanding trade, but there is not enough clarity on how the system will work in India, noted an Indian businessman based here.

Defence ties are also booming, with India recently sending a defence attaché to its embassy here and some Polish companies securing orders and looking to set up joint ventures in India.

Poland has about 25,000 Indian residents, of whom about 5,000 are students. Poland played a pivotal role in helping India evacuate its 4,000 Indian students from Ukraine at the onset of the Russian invasion in early 2022, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Tanmaya Lal noted. One of the unique bonds between our countries dates back to the days of the 1940s, during World War II, when over 6,000 Polish women and children sought refuge in two princely states in India, Jamnagar and Kolhapur, he said on Monday.

Poland is the sixth largest economy in the European Union (EU) and bilateral trade of around $6 billion makes Poland India's largest partner in Central and Eastern Europe. Poland will hold the next EU Council Presidency.

Indian companies have invested in IT, pharmaceuticals, agricultural vehicles, electronics, steel and chemicals sectors. Similarly, nearly 30 Polish companies are present in India in the sanitary products, cosmetics and metals sectors.

In this regard, Amit Lath, an Indian businessman based in Poland, believes that India needs to market itself better and educate Polish companies on how to do business in India. In fact, Polish entrepreneurs are very keen to do business with India, but there is no roadmap, no clear roadmap for them on how to actually navigate India. India has not been promoting itself as much as it should, especially when I see other countries promoting their country actively and aggressively, we need to do the same, he said. The HinduIndia has a great image, but it needs to enhance it by promoting it and putting it in the right direction.

Mr. Lath, CEO and Managing Partner of Sharda Group of Companies and also Vice President of Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pointed out that Poland is the hub of Central and Eastern Europe, where the entire distribution can be done through Poland. This is especially true since the war in Ukraine, where Poland has become the transit route.

An important aspect that Mr Lath highlighted, and which has also been acknowledged by others, is that the unofficial trade figures are much higher than the real figures, as a large part of the goods coming from India to Poland go through Rotterdam or other ports and are all registered in those respective countries. Similarly, goods going to India that transit through other countries are labelled as manufactured in the EU, he noted.

During his visit, Mr Modi will also visit the Battle of Monte Cassino Monument, which honours the Indian and Polish soldiers who fought in one of the defining moments of World War II in Italy in 1944. Another memorial that connects India and Poland is the Jam Saheb Memorial in Nawanagar.

Jamsaheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja of Nawanagar, Gujarat, continues to evoke vivid memories in Poland as the man who provided refuge to over 1,000 Polish students in the 1940s. In his honour, a square in the heart of Warsaw has been named Dobrego Maharadzy or Good Maharaja Square. Eight schools in Poland are also named after him.

On the defence front, Poland's WB Group recently won an order to supply combat ammunition to the Indian Army under an emergency procurement process. The company has since set up an Indian subsidiary and plans to invest in India.