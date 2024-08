Former Employee Talks About Her Former Boss

IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser.

Currently playing

Behind the scenes, Donald Trump mocks his supporters: a former collaborator denounces her former boss08:09

FOLLOWING

MAGA Tears? Democrats Count on Obama-Harris Unity to Beat Trump at DNC ​​210:33

Arizona Republican Lawmaker: Best Candidate in This Race Is Kamala Harris07:24

Claire McCaskill: Biden's legacy will be a 'legend' among US presidents05:37

Trump 'shaken' by Harris-Walz ticket that ignites campaign with new football energy07:45

Shook: Trump defeat nightmare comes true as Harris shreds Trump-onomics in major speech09:43

Watch It: Chilling Secret Recording Exposes Project 2025 Agenda: 'Fight With Ari Melber' breakdown07:48

MAGA panic: 'Shaken' Trump allies 'beg' for restart as Harris attacks battleground states11:57

Behind Harris, Trump Targets Bros, Pods, and Streamers: Discover the Digital Clash That Will Shape 2024 (Part Two)07:56

Why Trump Follows Harris Online: Melber Takes Down a Powerful Meme Army (Part 1)11:48

Shook: Trump logs off as new 'purple wave' rocks campaign amid Harris' 'blue wave'10:27

How Harris Can Beat Trump by '5 Points': Star Dem on Track to Win08:15

Trump Loses Again? Harris Effect Is Being Felt in Some Key States07:08

Is Trump a Loser? Harris is Lagging as She Relies on Obama's Energy and History: MSNBC Trailblazers Summit57:32

Trump Loses Again? Harris Rattled by Obama Coalition: See Civil Rights Report09:37

How Trump Could Lose to Harris: Abortion and Project 2025 Dominate07:19

Worried about losing to Kamala, Trump angry he can't live in the past: Melber Breaking News11:35

'Loser's fears': Trump backtracks as Kamala's VP calls for red and blue 'popsicles'11:17

Trump's election nightmare becomes reality as Harris surges and Trump demands to debate her06:45

Fraud? Watch Trump White House Advisor Stephen Miller Fact-Check Live on TV on January 6 (Melber Intv Part 2)10:21

Former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham joins MSNBC's Joy Reid and former Sen. Claire McCaskill to discuss the real Donald Trump. August 20, 2024

Learn more

Currently playing

Behind the scenes, Donald Trump mocks his supporters: a former collaborator denounces her former boss08:09

FOLLOWING

MAGA Tears? Democrats Count on Obama-Harris Unity to Beat Trump at DNC ​​210:33

Arizona Republican Lawmaker: Best Candidate in This Race Is Kamala Harris07:24

Claire McCaskill: Biden's legacy will be a 'legend' among US presidents05:37

Trump 'shaken' by Harris-Walz ticket that ignites campaign with new football energy07:45

Shook: Trump defeat nightmare comes true as Harris shreds Trump-onomics in major speech09:43

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/the-beat-with-ari/watch/-behind-the-scenes-donald-trump-mocks-his-supporters-former-staffer-spills-on-her-previous-boss-217572421625 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos