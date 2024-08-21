Turkey Extends Interest Rate Pause, Focuses on Price Outlook BNN Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — Turkey's central bank extended its interest rate pause for a fifth month and said it was giving even more weight to price expectations before discussing easing.

The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Fatih Karahan, kept the one-week repo rate at 50% on Tuesday, in line with forecasts by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Aligning inflation expectations and price behavior with projections has acquired relative importance for the disinflation process, the MPC said.

The Turkish lira fell 0.3% to 33.84 per dollar by 3:30 p.m. in Istanbul. The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 index reversed earlier gains and lost 0.8%.

The authorities want to slow annual inflation, which currently stands at 62%, to 38% by the end of December. Markets estimate that it will then be closer to 42%, the upper limit of central banks' projections.

Turkish households and businesses have higher expectations than markets and the central bank, which translates into stronger domestic demand and shapes their price outlook.

Until expectations improve significantly, we continue to believe the central bank will refrain from taking risks that would in turn create new inflation risks on exchange rates and loans, said Evren Kirikoglu, an economist at Istanbul-based GCM Yatirim. Kirikoglu said easing talks could be on the table in December.

The monetary authority has repeatedly said it wants expectations to converge with its own forecasts before discussing a possible rate cut. The other indicator it follows closely is monthly inflation.

The MPC reiterated that it would maintain its tight monetary stance until a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation is observed.

Policymakers noted that domestic demand was slowing and its inflationary impact was diminishing. However, services inflation remained elevated, he added.

The central bank has been in a 180-degree turn since June 2015, when it began a series of rate hikes that ended a period of ultra-loose monetary policy advocated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The shift came as Erdogan and his officials sought to lure back foreign investors who had fled Turkish markets when inflation soared.

While the tightening of monetary and fiscal policies has been welcomed by bond and stock investors, the central bank has struggled in recent months with falling lira deposit rates. That is prompting some Turks to buy dollar assets again and helping to counteract the central bank’s efforts to fight inflation, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists, including Clemens Grafe.

If dollarization continues, it risks delaying monetary policy easing, they said in a note to clients.

What Bloomberg Economics says…

We believe that the new stance of monetary policymakers is more aggressive than expected, which is also in line with our expectations, and is intended to discourage the pricing of a premature rate cut. Based on central banks' criteria for inflation trends and expectations, we expect monetary policymakers to wait until November to launch the easing cycle.

Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to learn more.

Discussions over the timing of rate cuts are likely to intensify next month as the economic slowdown deepens. Turkey’s manufacturing index has been below 50, the threshold separating expansion from contraction, for four months. Industrial output is down on an annual basis and unemployment is rising.

Cem Cakmakli, an associate professor of economics at Koc University, said the central bank’s aggressive statement was a response to speculation that rate cuts could be on the cards soon due to slowing economic activity and rising unemployment. I think rate cuts should come in 2025 if monthly inflation slows for three to four consecutive months, he said.

However, if monthly inflation reaches 1% or 1.5% in August or September, and unemployment continues to rise, the central bank could be pushed to cut rates this year, Cakmakli said. He added that his base case is therefore for a rate cut this year.

