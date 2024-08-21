Donald Trump hints where his son Barron will go to college





Former President Donald Trump has hinted at where his youngest son, Barron Trump, will attend college next fall, but has not fully revealed which university he has chosen.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, the former president revealed that Barron will be attending college in New York this fall.

“He goes to a certain school that's very good. He's always been a very good student. He's smart,” Trump told the Post.

Trump did not specify which school his son had chosen specifically, but added that an announcement would be made soon.

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with his son Barron Trump inside the inaugural parade grandstand outside the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn in today as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Asked if Barron would attend New York University, Trump smiled and reiterated that he would not reveal which school his son had chosen until the announcement was made.

The former president had previously discussed the possibility of his son attending his own alma mater, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump also graduated. Eric Trump attended Georgetown University.

Barron Trump, 18, graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, in May.

Former first lady Melania Trump told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview in April that nothing makes her prouder than the relationship she has built with Barron. He is the only child the former president and Melania share together.

Barron Trump graduated from Oxbridge Academy. His parents, former President Trump and his wife Melania, attended the ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach. (Jim Rassol/The Palm Beach Post/Imagn)

Trump's foreshadowing of Barron's choice comes just days after his eldest granddaughter, Kai, announced her commitment to play golf at the University of Miami.

Don Jr. and Vanessa's daughter Kai credited her grandfather for helping her throughout her young golf career.

“I would like to thank my grandfather for providing me with access to great courses and giving me tremendous support,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Kai Trump gained popularity at the Republican National Convention when her father said she wanted to speak shortly after the assassination attempt on her grandfather.

First Lady Melania Trump, left, looks at her son Barron Trump after President Trump delivered his Republican presidential nomination acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“A lot of people put my grandfather through hell, and he’s still standing,” Kai said during his speech.

“Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you,” Kai said. “The media makes my grandfather out to be a different person. But I know him for who he is. He is very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country. And he will fight every day to make America great again. Thank you so much.”

Kai took to Instagram to express her admiration for her grandfather's unwavering will to challenge the American political system for the betterment of the people. She wrote, “We love you grandpa. Never stop fighting!”

Brooke Singman and Gabriele Regalbuto of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

