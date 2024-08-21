Taylor Swift may sue Donald Trump over AI-generated endorsement claims





Thanks to a new Tennessee law aimed at combating deep fakes and digital replicas, Taylor Swift could sue former President Donald Trump over his recent social media posts.

The Republican presidential candidate, who has spoken favorably of Swift in the past, reposted a series of images created with artificial intelligence on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump’s post featured an image of Swift fans voting for Trump, which was labeled satire, while two others featured a real woman identified by Wired as Jenna Piwowarczyk, who sells homemade Swifties for Trump T-shirts. But the one most likely to land her in trouble was one of Swift dressed as Uncle Sam with text that read: Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.

I agree, Trump wrote Sunday, implying he had received Swift's approval.

Swift last lent her support in 2020, when she endorsed Joe Biden over Trump.

Trump’s post could be enough to give Swift’s team grounds to sue Trump under Tennessee’s Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security Act (ELVIS). The law protects against almost any unauthorized simulation of a person’s voice or likeness, said Joseph Fishman, a law professor at Vanderbilt University.

It doesn’t matter whether an image is AI-generated or not, and it also doesn’t matter whether people are actually confused or not, Fishman said. In fact, the image doesn’t even have to be fake; it can be a real photo, as long as the person distributing it knows that the subject of the photo didn’t authorize its use.

But the ELVIS Act has not been tested in court since it was signed into law just five months ago and went into effect on July 1. That means any potential lawsuit would be venturing into uncharted legal waters.

While it appears that reposting the images is within the law, Trump could pretend to be stupid and wonder if he knew Swift didn’t endorse him or that the image was fake, said Jin Yoshikawa, an intellectual property attorney at Adams and Reese in Tennessee. Trump could also invoke First Amendment protections and claim that his post was satirical or an exaggeration intended to provoke or convey a message.

This is Donald Trump’s modus operandi: He demands that others ignore what he literally said or did and instead see what he really meant, Yoshikawa said. He relies on the imperfection and flexibility of human expression and takes advantage of the gray area that separates artistic expression from factual statements.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote that Swifties for Trump is a massive movement that is growing every day.

Swift and her team have yet to publicly comment on the situation.

Even though Swift could theoretically sue the former president under the ELVIS Act, that doesn't mean she will.

In addition to Tennessee, nine other states have passed similar legislation to regulate deepfakes, and there are federal prosecutions for trademark infringement, false advertising, and false claims of promotion. Any legal action would likely be costly and time-consuming.

In this case, a lawsuit would likely be stymied by defenses over whether it should be considered acceptable satire, but the claim would not be unreasonable, Fishman said. Still, publicity rights charges in campaign contexts tend to be resolved with angry press releases and public humiliation rather than formal legal proceedings.

