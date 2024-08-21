Xi Jinping says China will continue to support NPC in deepening exchanges with IPU

Xinhua) 08:10, August 21, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with foreign parliamentary leaders attending the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of China's National People's Congress (NPC) joining the Inter-Parliamentary Union, as well as the 2024 Inter-Regional Seminar on Realizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Parliaments of Developing Countries, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China will, as always, support the National People's Congress (NPC) in deepening exchanges and cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Xi made the remarks when meeting with foreign parliamentary leaders attending the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the NPC's affiliation with the IPU, as well as the 2024 inter-regional seminar on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for parliaments of developing countries in Beijing.

Xi welcomed the presidents' visit to China, noting that they come from countries on different continents. “We are all members of the Global South,” he said.

Despite different national conditions, China and other countries are all good brothers and good partners with a common vision, Xi added.

Noting that the current global landscape is changing rapidly, Xi said China is willing to work with other countries to uphold an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and make the Earth a harmonious family.

Exchanges between legislative bodies are an important part of state-to-state relations, Xi stressed, adding that legislative bodies should and are capable of playing an active role in shaping state-to-state relations based on equality and mutual trust, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation for development, promoting open and inclusive exchanges and mutual learning, advancing global governance featuring fairness and justice, and making unique contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi Jinping briefed foreign parliamentary leaders on the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which was held in mid-July.

He stressed that China's unswerving commitment to high-level opening-up will inject new impetus into the development of the world economy, provide new opportunities for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, and open up new prospects for the common development of developing countries.

China is ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with legislative bodies of other countries to jointly explore modernization paths suited to their own national conditions, Xi added.

He described adhering to the path of socialist political progress with Chinese characteristics under the leadership of the CPC and committing to developing people's democracy as a whole as “a major experience of China in achieving remarkable progress in governance.”

The true essence of people's democracy lies in the principle that issues should be discussed openly, with collective problems deliberated by the public to meet the aspirations and demands of the whole society, Xi noted.

Comprehensive popular democracy is not limited to a complete set of institutional procedures, but also involves comprehensive participation and practices, which makes it extensive, authentic and effective, he said.

China will, as always, support the NPC in deepening exchanges and cooperation with the IPU, Xi said.

He added that on the basis of mutual respect for each other's development paths and institutional models, efforts should be made to strengthen the exchange of legislative and governance experience, jointly improve the ability to accomplish tasks, and foster a favorable legal environment and a solid foundation of public opinion to deepen friendly cooperation among southern countries.

Tulia Ackson, IPU President and Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, Peter Katjavivi, Speaker of the National Assembly of Namibia, and Marinus Bee, Speaker of the National Assembly of Suriname, addressed the meeting on behalf of the foreign speakers.

They said that the IPU has maintained long-term friendly and close cooperation with the NPC of China, and thanked the Chinese side for its commitment to promoting unity, mutual trust, friendship and cooperation among parliaments of all countries, as well as its contribution to the development of various IPU undertakings and the implementation of the SDGs.

As the world's largest developing country, China has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and made remarkable development progress, setting an example and providing important opportunities for other developing countries, they said.

The IPU appreciates China's stance on fairness and justice in international affairs, its advocacy of equality for all countries regardless of size, and its important contributions to world peace, stability and common development, they said.

All parties expressed appreciation for the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China, pledging to strengthen friendly partnerships with China, adhere to the one-China principle and jointly safeguard multilateralism through close cooperation with China.

