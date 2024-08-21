Trump's post about fake Taylor Swift endorsement is his latest embrace of AI-generated images





WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) Former President Donald Trump has been active on his social media accounts as Democrats gather for their convention in Chicago, but some of his posts have little to do with reality.

Ahead of the Democratic National Convention, he posted a fake image of a person resembling Vice President Kamala Harris addressing what appeared to be a communist rally in Chicago with a depiction of a red banner with a communist symbol. That followed the reposting of a fake video of himself dancing next to billionaire Elon Musk, one of his most ardent supporters.

Just before the convention began, he reposted a picture of Taylor Swift in an Uncle Sam outfit and accepted her support for his campaign, something she had never given.

These are the latest examples of how Trump is promoting images generated by artificial intelligence tools to attack his opponents or create illusions of support around his own campaign. It’s part of a long-running strategy in which Trump amplifies QAnon followers’ messages to those who deny fair election results — to score political points and satisfy his base by promoting alternative realities.

Some of the images and videos Trump has shared are cartoonish or blatantly false. Still, the rise of AI-generated content on political social media has experts concerned that it could be used to spread more insidious and credible disinformation. As fake images, videos and audio clips created by AI-generated models begin to saturate social media, they also risk eroding people’s trust in what they see and hear.

The AI-generated Taylor Swift deepfakes are yet another example of AI’s power to create disinformation that misleads and defrauds voters, said Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, a progressive consumer rights group that has pushed for legislation to regulate AI. The potential harm that such disinformation could do to our society, including abuses in our elections, is far-reaching and extremely damaging.

An AI-generated image in Trump’s Truth Social post shared Sunday showed women wearing Swifties for Trump T-shirts, a reference to the artist’s devoted fans. The fake image showing Swift dressed as Uncle Sam included text that read: Taylor wants YOU to VOTE for DONALD TRUMP. In his repost of the image, Trump added: I agree!

One of the images Trump shared included a small satirical label, although he did not specify whether he meant his post as a joke.

Swift, who is continuing her world tour and is scheduled to perform in London on Tuesday night, has not endorsed this year's U.S. presidential campaign. Her spokesperson did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment.

For Republicans outside Trump's orbit, the focus on someone like Swift, one of the world's most talked-about artists, is intended to draw attention to Trump at a time when most of the attention is on Harris and Democrats.

That’s how he and his campaign can regain control of the news cycle, said Doug Heye, a longtime Republican spokesman and operative. “I hesitate to give them credit, but I think we all know that if you want to get talked about, Taylor Swift is a great way to get it done.”

A spokesperson for Harris did not respond to questions about Trump's use of AI-generated images.

Trump supporters frequently create social media posts and memes using AI-generated images, some of which are shared by the former president.

Before Trump shared the fake images of Swift, his supporters had created and posted their own videos and AI-generated images of the pop star appearing to support Trump. They also shared numerous images of Harris dressed as a communist leader or speaking to a Soviet audience.

Politicians have long been concerned about the impact that the rise of artificial intelligence could have on elections.

Some members of Congress have pushed for laws to regulate the use of AI-generated images in politics, but no such legislation has yet been passed. The Federal Communications Commission has proposed requiring political advertisers to disclose their use of artificial intelligence in television and radio ads, but such a rule would not affect social media platforms.

While several social networks have rules in place to label AI-generated content, they are not always respected. Across platforms, misleading and realistic images of Trump and Harris are being viewed millions of times, and some users do not realize that what they are seeing is fake.

Given her influence and millions of fans, Swift has often become a trending political topic during election years.

In 2020, she endorsed President Joe Biden, writing a month before the election that she would support then-vice presidential candidate Harris, that year's Democratic nominee, in her debate against then-Vice President Mike Pence. She also openly criticized Trump before the 2020 election, saying he had stoked the fires of white supremacy and racism.

Although she has stayed out of the spotlight so far this year, she has not escaped the attention of prominent conservatives who worry that Swift will endorse the Democratic presidential candidacy.

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro warned Swift earlier this year against getting involved in politics. Fox News’ Sean Hannity urged her to think twice before supporting Biden as he runs for reelection. And Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate and staunch Trump supporter, called Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce a culturally-boosted couple who could garner major presidential support this fall.

Some of his supporters have responded to Trump's posts by taking to social media and declaring their intention to vote for the former president. Trump's campaign is benefiting from this support.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung did not address the use of fake images in response to questions, but called “Swifties for Trump” a “massive movement that is growing every day.”

Swenson reported from New York.

