Donald Trump scoffs at criticism of visit to Michigan town linked to white supremacy





HOWELL, MI — In an interaction with a reporter, Donald Trump appeared to dismiss criticism of his campaign's choice to visit a Michigan city known for its ties to white supremacy, noting that President Joe Biden has also appeared there once.

Trump spoke about crime and security at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon during a campaign stop. He touched on many of the security concerns he has raised throughout his campaign, including immigration, border control and the importance of local law enforcement.

The Trump campaign's decision to hold the event in Howell recently drew criticism from the Harris campaign and its Democratic allies, who pointed to the community's long history with white supremacist groups.

Trump chose to rally in a city that was historically known as the capital of the Ku Klux Klan in Michigan, Alyssa Bradley, the Harris campaign’s Michigan communications director, said in a statement before Trump arrived. This event on crime and safety is not a dog whistle from Trump, it’s a megaphone.

As Trump wrapped up the event and began shaking hands with Michigan law enforcement officers, a reporter in the audience asked him a question: “Mr. President, can you respond to the Kamala Harris campaign attacking you for being in this city because they say there were white supremacists here a week ago?” the reporter asked.

The question was followed by some boos.

Trump then took the podium and asked, “Who was there in 2021?”

As someone in the audience answered, Joe Biden, a smile filled Trump's face, and he let out a laugh.

Thank you, he said, as the crowd began to applaud. Thank you all.

Read more: 'F*** Biden' signs outside Michigan presidential visit were embarrassing, congresswoman says

Trump was referring to President Joe Biden's October 2021 trip to the Michigan city to promote a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion plan to expand social programs.

A group of white supremacists recently marched through the streets of Howell in late July. About a dozen people chanted “Heil Hitler” while carrying Nazi and KKK flags, handing out white supremacist pamphlets and holding banners with anti-Semitic messages.

Read more: Howell officials condemn white supremacist march through downtown

Although the July 21 protest passed without incident and city leaders recognized the group's right to free speech, Howell Mayor Bob Ellis said the group's values ​​were not those of the city.

The mayor acknowledged the city's history with white supremacist leader Robert E. Miles, who was the Michigan Grand Dragon of the KKK in the 1970s. Ellis wasn't sure that was why protesters were comfortable coming to Howell.

