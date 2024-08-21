RFK fundraiser canceled after Nicole Shanahan suggests alliance with Donald Trump





Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate, venture capitalist Nicole Shanahan, told the Impact Theory podcast Tuesday that the Kennedy campaign could join forces with Donald Trump.

“There are two options,” Shanahan said. “One is to stay in power and form this new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris-Walz presidency because we're drawing more votes from Trump.

Or we leave immediately and join forces with Donald Trump and explain to our base why we made this decision, she added.

Shanahan's comments come after Kennedy Jr. reportedly asked the Harris campaign for a Cabinet position in exchange for an endorsement, according to Kennedy campaign officials who spoke to The Washington Post.

Shanahan denied the Washington Post's report, telling the podcast that we're certainly not in talks with Harris, we've certainly never discussed this idea of ​​an endorsement with Harris, we've certainly never discussed a cabinet position with Harris.

Kennedy's son, Bobby III, leaked a video on July 16 of Kennedy speaking with former President Donald Trump, reiterating vaccine conspiracy theories.

I agree with you, man. There's something wrong with this whole system, and it's the doctors that you find. Remember, I said I wanted to do small doses. Small doses, Trump told Kennedy.

Kennedy gave a few speeches, saying “yeah” every now and then. Toward the end, Trump can be heard saying, “But you and I talked about this a long time ago. Anyway, I'd like you to do something, and I think it would be very good for you, and very important for you.”

Shanahan's apparently dishonest ad simply killed the fundraiser, Kennedy fundraiser Jeff Hays told NBC.

Kennedy also reportedly canceled a fundraiser in Utah since Shanahan's comment.

Kennedy wrote in a message posted on X on Tuesday that he was in talks with other campaigns.

Kennedy fans like Kyle Kemper, a Kennedy campaign activist, told NBC that he would be heartbroken if Kennedy sold his soul to Trump.

Don't make a deal with the devil, Kemper advises.

