Obama, Harris Highlight Demographic Shift Driving Trump-MAGA Panic

IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser.

Currently playing

Obama, Harris Highlight Demographic Shift Driving Trump Panic-MAGA05:32

FOLLOWING

'You can feel it': Maddow and MSNBC panel react to Biden's historic DNC speech23:29

Jeffries slams 'sad, hopeless' GOP in Congress; optimistic Democrats will retake House05:08

'Tonight is about gratitude': DNC honors revolutionary legacies on opening night04:37

Trump's criminal trials threaten to bring more bad news as his campaign spirals09:21

'Outraged and disgusted': Trump's denigration of Medal of Honor sparks anger among veterans09:59

Stacey Abrams criticizes JD Vance for distorting her words07:36

Trump's campaign's biggest obstacle: He can't stop being Donald Trump12:03

Trump struggles to keep pace as Harris supporters organize to help campaign04:37

Ignore Your Lying Eyes: Republicans Attempt to Crush Living Memory to Rewrite History07:27

More Than Just Lies: How Trump's Distortions Set Up His Post-Election Plan07:17

'He Shrunk': Kamala Harris Finds Antidote to Donald Trump's Negativity09:38

Nancy Pelosi describes Donald Trump's first day as a cold dose of reality10:17

Trump's 'word salad' fails to obscure Republican goal of banning abortion pill06:00

Trump's alarmist rhetoric loses steam as Kamala Harris pushes forward with broader agenda06:03

Harris crowd 'speaks volumes' as Trump's somber message loses favor to messages of joy and hope07:49

'What Donald Trump Looks Like When He Loses': Trump Fails to Adapt to Campaign Change09:38

With campaign in slump and Harris' rise, Trump begins to crumble06:29

Georgia Election Board Republicans Approve Rule Granting New Powers to Subvert Elections04:52

Video: Fact-checking exposes lies in Trump team's new smear campaign against Tim Walz08:50

Alex Wagner reports live from the Democratic National Convention, reflecting on the shift to a multicultural and inclusive America as represented by Kamala Harris' candidacy, and what it means for an increasingly desperate Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters. August 20, 2024

Learn more

Currently playing

Obama, Harris Highlight Demographic Shift Driving Trump Panic-MAGA05:32

FOLLOWING

'You can feel it': Maddow and MSNBC panel react to Biden's historic DNC speech23:29

Jeffries slams 'sad, hopeless' GOP in Congress; optimistic Democrats will retake House05:08

'Tonight is about gratitude': DNC honors revolutionary legacies on opening night04:37

Trump's criminal trials threaten to bring more bad news as his campaign spirals09:21

'Outraged and disgusted': Trump's denigration of Medal of Honor sparks anger among veterans09:59

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/alex-wagner-tonight/watch/obama-harris-highlight-demographic-shift-at-root-of-trump-maga-panic-217568837800 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos