Strike! A new chapter of the “war” between Europe and China begins, shouts Xi Jinping











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A new round of trade war between Europe and China has been reignited. This is after the European Commission published the latest draft of import duties on electric cars (electronic vehicles/EVs) made in China on Tuesday. This is a continuation of the rules previously implemented temporarily in June, around 17% to 37.6%, above the current import duty of 10%. The draft is expected to be approved in October. In a recent statement, the European Commission announced that it would impose import tariffs of up to 36% on Chinese electric cars over five years. Unless Beijing can come up with an alternative solution to end the dispute over state subsidies, which Europe says make Chinese electric vehicles cheaper. However, Teslas made in China would only face an additional 9% EU import tariff. The tariffs on the US electric carmaker were much lower after the European Union (EU) executive concluded that Tesla benefited less from Chinese subsidies than other manufacturers in the Bamboo Curtain country. “We are willing for China to submit a proposal that would solve the problem in the same way as import duties,” a commission official told reporters. AFP, Wednesday (21/8/2024). This immediately angered President Xi Jinping's government. China “firmly opposes” the tariffs while urging Brussels to cooperate with Beijing in a rational and pragmatic manner to avoid “trade escalation.” “China firmly opposes and is deeply concerned about this,” China's commerce ministry said. “We hope that the European side will cooperate with the Chinese side in a rational and pragmatic manner (…) and take practical measures to avoid an escalation of trade tensions,” he warned. The group representing Chinese businesses in Europe, the China Chamber of Commerce for the EU (CCCEU), also called the European Commission's plan unfair. The EU's stance, it said, would only escalate trade tensions. “Expressing strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the EU's protectionist approach,” the group said in a statement. “The EU's use of unfair trade tools to hinder free trade in electric vehicles, together with this protectionist approach, will ultimately weaken the resilience of the European electric vehicle industry,” he said. “This will exacerbate trade tensions between China and the EU, sending a very negative signal to global cooperation and green development.” It is worth noting that the EU implemented this tariff policy after conducting an investigation that resulted in allegations of subsidies for Chinese electric cars. Beijing itself appealed this action to the World Trade Organization (WTO). It is worth noting that in the temporary regulation in June, Chinese BYD electric cars received an increase The rate is 17% while Geely's is 19.3%. Another Chinese electric car, SAIC, is subject to a tariff of 37.6%. It is not yet clear what will happen to a number of European carmakers such as Volkswagen and BMW of Germany, which are involved in joint ventures exporting electric vehicles to China. They had previously expressed concerns about the new EU policy. Overseas sales of Chinese electric vehicles have increased by 70%, according to the Atlantic Council In 2023, it will reach $34.1 billion (about Rs. 526 trillion). Nearly 40% went to the EU, the largest recipient of Chinese electric vehicles. (boss/boss) Watch the video below: Electric vehicle incentives to end soon, Chinese automaker says

