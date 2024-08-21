Trump visits battleground Michigan for first time since Harris upended presidential race





CNN —

Donald Trump's counterprogramming at the Democratic convention continues Tuesday in Michigan, the former president's first visit there since a seismic shift in the race changed the playing field in the Midwestern battleground.

A month ago, Trump’s campaign had shown confidence in the Wolverine State. At Trump’s nominating convention, Chris LaCivita, one of the former president’s top strategists, told a roomful of reporters that Michigan was the Blue Wall state most likely to turn red in November.

Days later, Trump triumphantly arrived in Grand Rapids for his first rally with his new running mate J.D. Vance. At what was also his first campaign event after the assassination attempt, Trump mocked Democrats’ anxiety over their front-runner.

Who would you most like to run against? he asked a packed audience before listing the candidates who could replace President Joe Biden, who was still seeking reelection. When the former president mentioned Biden’s name, his supporters were the most enthusiastic.

But those hopes were soon dashed. The next day, Biden withdrew and Trump's opponent quickly became Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Democrats will formally nominate Tuesday at their convention in Chicago.

Harris’s entry into the race has changed the political landscape in Michigan, as it has across the country. Polls that showed Trump with the edge early in the summer predict a much more competitive race heading into the fall. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll of likely voters put Harris at 50 percent of the vote, compared to Trump’s 46 percent in a two-way race.

Showing his reluctance to fully accept his rapidly evolving situation in Michigan, Trump recently spread a far-right conspiracy theory that Harris lied about the size of her Detroit-area crowd, despite overwhelming video and photographic evidence to the contrary.

Against this backdrop, Trump once again arrives in Michigan, this time an hour outside Detroit, in Livingston County. Surrounded mostly by counties that voted for Biden in 2020, Livingston largely supported Trump, giving him more than 60% of the vote four years ago. His margin, however, was 7 points smaller than in 2016, one of many small swings against him that helped swing the state to Biden.

Ahead of the visit, Harris’ campaign criticized Trump for choosing to rally his supporters in Howell, the largest city in Livingston County, a month after white supremacists marched through the inner-city suburbs. Local Michigan media outlets published photos and videos of the incident, in which about a dozen masked individuals expressed support for the former president. In one video, the protesters chanted “We love Hitler. We love Trump.” The city’s Republican state representative called the public demonstration “utterly shameful,” the Livingston Daily reported.

Howell has a long and complicated history with race. According to a detailed timeline published by the newspaper, the grand dragon of the Michigan Ku Klux Klan set up shop on a farm just outside town in the 1960s, which was the catalyst for decades of conflict in Howell. A cross burning on a black couple’s lawn rocked the town in the 1980s, and it was the site of a KKK rally in the 1990s. More recently, students at a local high school sparked outrage over racist social media posts after their all-white basketball team beat a mixed-race team.

The racists and white supremacists who marched in Howell last month on Trump’s behalf all saw him praising Hitler, defending neo-Nazis in Charlottesville and telling far-right extremists to stand aside and stand with them, Alyssa Bradley, Harris’ Michigan campaign spokeswoman, said in a statement. Trump’s actions have emboldened them, and Michiganders can expect more of the same when he comes to town (Tuesday).

However, nothing in Howells' history stopped Biden from visiting in 2021. He then visited the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 training center to drum up support for his infrastructure and domestic agenda.

In a statement to CNN, Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the former president in Howell intends to deliver a strong message about law and order, making clear that crime, violence and hatred in all its forms will have no place in our country when he returns to the White House.

Did the media tell the same story when Joe Biden visited Howell in 2021, or when Kamala Harris visited cities where racist protests and marches have occurred in the past? No, of course not, Leavitt said. The Trump campaign sent CNN a list of recent stops Harris made at locations where the Southern Poverty Law Center had recorded racist incidents.

Several sources close to the former president insisted that the campaign was unaware of the July events in Howell and chose the location for other reasons, such as the county sheriff being a staunch supporter of the former president and the city being part of Detroit's critical media market.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is very supportive of the president's campaign and policies, a source familiar with the decision told CNN. They are emblematic of what we're talking about in Howell, Michigan, which is they support pro-police policies, they support law and order, they support everything the president has done in his administration. The sheriff of that county is very, very outspoken about his support for President Trump.

Trump's visit to Michigan is part of a four-day tour of key battlegrounds before Democrats gather in Chicago. He visited Pennsylvania on Monday and is scheduled to travel to North Carolina and Arizona later this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/20/politics/donald-trump-michigan-rally-harris/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos