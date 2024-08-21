Golkar's response to Jokowi's support as president





Golkar Festival. Photo: Medcom.id.

Jakarta: The Golkar Party has responded to a letter of declaration supporting President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as the general president (ketum). The cadres who sign their support would have no voting rights in the general election. “If anyone signs, ask him. If I see that it is the signature of those who do not have the right to vote, Chairman of the Steering Committee of the National Rapimnas and the 11th National Conference of the Golkar Party, Adies Kadir, at the opening press conference of the Rapimnas and the National Conference Senayan, Jakarta, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The Vice President General (Waketum) of the Golkar Party stated that the vote holders in the National Conference were DPD 1 and DPD 2, as well as Hasta Harya. This is a provision stated in the Golkar Statutes and Regulations (AD/ART). “In AD/ART, it is clear that the owners of the voting rights are DPD 1 and DPD 2 and Hasta Karya,” he said. The Vice-Chairman of the DPR Commission III mentioned the number of regulated votes in the AD/ART. The number reached more than 500 votes. “About 558 votes. So only from DPD 1, DPD2, Hasta Karya,” he said. The secretary of the Golkar faction in the DPR was reluctant to answer further regarding the support of the seven senior Golkar politicians. “This can be asked of the seven people who signed,” he said. Previously, letters were circulating from a number of senior politicians of the Golkar Party, addressed to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). They asked for RI 1's willingness to fill the vacant seat of General Chairman of the Golkar Party, following the resignation of Airlangga Hartarto. The letter, dated Wednesday, August 14, 2024, was signed by several senior politicians of the Golkar Party. Among them are Mohamad Aly Yahya, Ridwan Mukti, Antony Zeidra Abidin, Ridwan Hisjam, Musfihin Dahlan, Agusman Efendi and Riswan Tony. We ask for the sincerity and willingness of the honorable Mr. Ir. “H. Joko Widodo would be happy to be the General Chairman of the Golkar Party DPP for the term 2024-2029 which will be determined and ratified at the Golkar Party Extraordinary National Deliberation Forum 2024,” the letter, quoted on Monday, August 19, 2024, wrote.

