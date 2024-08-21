This Photo Of Donald Trump Behind Bulletproof Glass Is Now An Unintentionally Hilarious New Meme





Donald Trump has said he will only speak behind bulletproof glass at outdoor rallies after the failed assassination attempt.

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Today, a photo of him speaking behind a window on July 4, 2019 is going viral.

Alex Brandon/AP

Naturally, it's now a meme:

Alex Brandon/AP/Twitter: @hello__caitlin caitlin (@hello__caitlin) August 19, 2024The scorpion lollipop I bought in Arizona pic.twitter.com/PBrz4dJyab

Alex Brandon/AP/Twitter: @BonerWizard Paige (@BonerWizard) August 18, 2024 10 year old me: I'm marrying Leonardo DiCaprio, my Princess Diana, my baby beanie: pic.twitter.com/Dni3Pfg9f8

Alex Brandon/AP/Twitter: @Leo_Puglisi6 Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) August 19, 2024How I feel looking out the car window on a rainy day pic.twitter.com/iVqXkAz3jo

Alex Brandon/AP/Twitter: @americanamemes Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) August 19, 2024People eating at tables at Cheesecake Factory overlooking the AMC at The Grove: pic.twitter.com/F8r8mspCNn

Alex Brandon/AP/Twitter: @_emilyoram Emily (@_emilyoram) August 19, 2024Each London shower cubicle should be used one (1) time after cleaning pic.twitter.com/3eVTb2Q2AX

Alex Brandon/AP/Twitter: @Prokaryota Elisa Granato (@Prokaryota) August 20, 2024the cells on the microscope slide I missed were staring at me from the trash pic.twitter.com/5lobdd3HeB

Twitter: @kenzianidiot kenzi (@kenzianidiot) August 19, 2024the seahorse inside the bar of soap in my parents' bathroom pic.twitter.com/9N6C74ALgy

Alex Brandon/AP/Twitter: @NotDrDeath STEVE! (@NotDrDeath) August 18, 2024 Person: Jimmy Valiant under the coffee table: pic.twitter.com/7WdIX2tiOn

Twitter: @Fred_Delicious Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) August 17, 2024He looks like a bearded dragon who is usually allowed to roam the house but can't today because relatives with a small child are visiting https://t.co/tQl04XlQHH

Alex Brandon/AP/Twitter: @TomZohar Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) August 19, 2024 Evan Hansen as he's about to tap, tap, tap on the glass and wave through a window pic.twitter.com/ZPW63JbJyZ

Alex Brandon/AP/Twitter: @TheTyronePalmer Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) August 19, 2024Vegetables in my crisper are staring at me Doordashing yet another meal pic.twitter.com/zWa1ASn82v

Alex Brandon/AP/Twitter: @adamgreattweet Adam (@adamgreattweet) August 18, 20249-year-old me: Singing the Wicked and Mamma Mia! soundtracks in my bedroomThe signed baseball my uncle gave me: pic.twitter.com/xuo4PNZZKH

Alex Brandon/AP/Twitter: @thetrueshelby shelby (@thetrueshelby) August 19, 2024Well, Clarice, have the lambs stopped screaming? pic.twitter.com/sIvsBw0xvN

Alex Brandon/AP/Paramount Pictures/ Twitter: @lilydsmith The Redhead Swindler (@lilydsmith) August 18, 2024https://t.co/TXNPZk69Jy pic.twitter.com/YOFE9PChQp

Alex Brandon/AP/Twitter: @andrewloweAnd finally: Andrew Lowe (@andrewlowe) August 18, 2024Girl Windex is not that expensive https://t.co/bZWacxXOcr

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/picture-donald-trump-behind-bullet-162934848.html

