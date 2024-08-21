Call for solidarity with countries of the South – Chinadaily.com.cn





President Xi Jinping takes a group photo with participants in events commemorating the 40th anniversary of the National People's Congress joining the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Beijing, Aug. 20, 2024. FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY

President Xi Jinping has stressed solidarity and cooperation with developing countries as “the unshakable foundation of China's foreign policy,” and called for joint efforts to build a world of peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and shared prosperity. Addressing parliamentary leaders from various countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday, Xi stressed China's willingness to work with all nations, especially developing countries, to serve as a stabilizing force for peace, a pillar for open development, a contributor to global governance and a promoter of civilizational exchanges. Parliamentary leaders gathered in Beijing to attend events commemorating the 40th anniversary of the National People's Congress (NPC, China's top legislature) joining the Inter-Parliamentary Union, a global organization of parliaments dedicated to promoting democratic governance, institutions and values. President Xi Jinping meets with foreign parliamentary leaders attending the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the National People's Congress of China's accession to the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the 2024 Inter-Regional Seminar on Realizing the Sustainable Development Goals for Parliaments of Developing Countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Aug. 20, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Among the leaders were Tanzanian National Assembly Speaker Tulia Ackson, Namibian National Assembly Speaker Peter Katjavivi and Surinamese National Assembly Speaker Marinus Bee. “Although we come from different continents separated by vast oceans, we are all members of the Global South. Despite differences in our national conditions and circumstances, we are like-minded brothers and close partners,” Xi said. Legislative bodies are responsible and capable of contributing to promoting inter-state relations based on equality and trust, expanding mutually beneficial development cooperation and fostering fair and reasonable global governance, he said. Xi stressed China's unswerving commitment to high-level opening-up and determination to inject new impetus into global economic development. He expressed China's willingness to deepen exchanges and cooperation with other countries' legislatures, especially in exploring modernization paths suited to their own national contexts. President Xi Jinping meets with foreign parliamentary leaders attending the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the National People's Congress of China's accession to the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the 2024 Inter-Regional Seminar on Realizing the Sustainable Development Goals for Parliaments of Developing Countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Aug. 20, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

The president pledged China's continued support for the NPC in strengthening exchanges and cooperation with the IPU, including measures to enhance the exchange of legislative and governance experience and build capacity to shoulder responsibilities on the basis of mutual respect for each other's chosen development paths and governance systems. The parliamentary leaders expressed their deep appreciation for China's consistent efforts to promote unity, trust, friendship and cooperation among world parliaments. They recognized China's important contributions to the development of the IPU and the achievement of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. President Xi Jinping meets with foreign parliamentary leaders attending the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the National People's Congress of China's accession to the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the 2024 Inter-Regional Seminar on Realizing the Sustainable Development Goals for Parliaments of Developing Countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Aug. 20, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Adrien Duval, Speaker of the National Assembly of Mauritius, said the events provided a crucial platform for discussions on the modernisation of the respective parliaments for the betterment of the nations and their peoples. “We each have our own model of parliament and democracy. But we have one thing in common: we can really facilitate access for citizens, enable them to understand and participate in governance and the democratic process,” Duval said. President Xi Jinping meets with foreign parliamentary leaders attending the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the National People's Congress of China's accession to the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the 2024 Inter-Regional Seminar on Realizing the Sustainable Development Goals for Parliaments of Developing Countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Aug. 20, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Ahmed Nihan Hussain Manik, Head of the Maldives Parliament Bureau, said China plays a huge role as a member of the IPU for 40 years and in the global economy and affairs. “It is also important for the world to learn more about China's political system,” he said. He added that China is a “great example” of how a socialist country is “able to help the rest of the world without disturbing the peace of mind of others.”

