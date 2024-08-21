10 years of Jokowi, building the industrial sector to increase productivity and added value

Jakarta, Sawit Indonesia – President Joko Widodo addressed several issues related to industry at the annual session of the MPR RI as well as the joint session of the DPR RI and DPD RI on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia. This indicates that for the past 10 years, the Jokowi government has been seriously striving to develop the manufacturing industry sector to improve the national economy.

President Joko Widodo has proven his determination, commitment and seriousness in efforts to develop the manufacturing industry sector so that it can be more competitive globally. We have properly executed several instructions addressed to the Ministry of Industry. This is also thanks to cooperation, synergy and collaboration with allstakeholdersIndustry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said in his statement in Jakarta on Friday (16/8).

For example, this strategic policy is a measure taken by the government to increase productivity and added value by no longer exporting raw materials, but by first processing them domestically. Devaluation is the key to boosting our economy because it has wide-ranging effects, including increasing the number of workers and increasing foreign exchange from investments and exports, Agus said.

As the President stated, even though many other countries have pursued, opposed and even tried to thwart Indonesia's efforts to ban the export of raw materials, as a large sovereign nation, Indonesia has not hesitated and has even continued to move forward to support the downstream policy.

We know that the government has stopped exports of nickel, bauxite and copper. Apart from this, the tin industry will also be continued, as well as other potential sectors, such as plantations, agriculture and the maritime sector, he added.

The downstream policy is implemented by the Ministry of Industry to encourage the growth of the smelting industry that processes or purifies raw materials from mining. To date, a nickel, bauxite and copper smelting industry has been built, which has created more than 200,000 jobs and increased state revenues by up to IDR 158 trillion over the past eight years.

“Mr. President stressed that we want the wealth of this country, which is a gift from Allah SWT to this country, to be managed as much as possible for the benefit of the people and used in the most optimal way possible for the welfare of the people,” Agus explained.

A concrete manifestation of the government's seriousness is therefore the takeover of Indonesian assets which, for decades, were managed by foreign parties, notably Freeport, Rokan Block and Newmont. Alhamdulillah“All of this can come back into the hands of this country,” he said.

In his speech to members of the MPR, DPR, DPD RI, President Jokowi touched upon issues related to the green economy and new and renewable energy. As the world begins to shift its future towards a green economy, Indonesia also does not want to lose its momentum, as Indonesia has great potential in the green energy sector.

“We have more than 3,600 GW of hydro, wind, solar, geothermal, ocean wave and bioenergy, so we continue to participate consistently in global initiatives,” Agus said. Regarding this potential, the Ministry of Industry continues to work to increase the competitiveness of the manufacturing industry that applies sustainable principles. One of the efforts is to establish a green industrial policy that broadly includes three pillars in terms of aspectssustainabilitynamely economic, environmental and social.

Green industry can also be used astoolsin reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in order to achieve the set targets, Agus continued. Therefore, the Ministry of Industry is accelerating the transformation of the industrial sector from a conventional industry to a green industry through the implementation of the Green Industry Standards (GIS).

“With the implementation of the green industry, we hope that it can address various issues and challenges in the future, such as climate change and decarbonization,” he stressed. However, the President stressed that the energy transition must be carried out carefully and gradually, because the energy transition he wants to achieve is a fair, affordable and easily accessible energy transition for the community.

Digitalization and local products

On the other hand, Jokowi's government is also committed to accelerating the application of technology and digitalization in all sectors, including manufacturing. This step is part of the Making Indonesia 4.0 priority program launched by President Jokowi in 2018.

According to the President, the growing reach of electrification and the Internet will also support the development of an ecosystem aimed at encouraging digitalization for economic actors and development efforts.to start upin Indonesia. This effort will produce more and moreentrepreneur“quality young people in this country,” Agus explained.

Furthermore, the President once again reiterated the importance of using national products. Support for national products is given special attention by prioritizing APBN, APBD and BUMN expenditures through the purchase of goods and services. “As the President said, because we want what comes from the people to return to the people and benefit the people to the maximum,” he added.

In order to encourage the use of domestic products, the Ministry of Industry implemented Business Matching 2024 in Bali some time ago, recording a commitment value for the purchase of domestic products in the procurement of government goods and services amounting to IDR 1,428.25 trillion. This figure comes from commitments from ministries, institutions and regional governments amounting to IDR 585.69 trillion as well as commitments from state-owned enterprises amounting to IDR 842.56 trillion.

“This figure is higher than in the previous period, which only reached a commitment figure of Rp 1,157.47 trillion,” said the Minister of Industry. The 2024 Business Matchmaking Activity that was carried out generated extraordinary enthusiasm as it was attended by 4,437 participants. consisted of representatives from ministries, institutions, regional governments (K/L/PD), business entities, associations and industrial companies.

Apart from this, the realization of domestic product absorption of IDR 213.68 trillion was achieved, which came from the realization of K/L/PD of IDR 146.94 trillion and BUMN of IDR 66.74 trillion. This figure is higher than the previous period which reached. a realization figure of IDR 181 trillion. “We are optimistic that this number will continue to increase and is expected to reach IDR 250 trillion by the end of the first quarter of 2024,” Agus said.

Source: kemenprin.go.id