Former Trump Official Stephanie Grisham to Speak at Democratic Convention





CHICAGO Trump White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham will speak at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, one of several Republican voices this week aimed at highlighting Donald Trump's extremism.

“I never thought I would speak at a Democratic convention. But after seeing firsthand who Donald Trump really is and the threat he poses to our country, I am very motivated to speak out,” Grisham said in an exclusive statement to NBC News.

Grisham served as press secretary during Trump's 2016 campaign, before becoming chief of staff and press secretary to first lady Melania Trump. Grisham then briefly became White House press secretary in 2019 and rose to communications director before leaving the administration.

Grisham resigned hours after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. She later addressed the congressional committees investigating the attack and said she had cooperated fully.

In an October 2021 interview with NBC News' Meet the Press, Grisham said she had tried to resign several times before, but was talked out of it by Melania Trump.

January 6 was of course the breaking point, she said at the time. And I was really proud to be the first in the government to resign.

She said in her statement to NBC News: “While I don't agree with Vice President Harris on everything, I am proud to support her because I know she will defend our freedoms and represent our nation with honesty and integrity.”

Other Republicans are expected to share a similar message throughout the convention, including former Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who is scheduled to speak Thursday.

As Donald Trump continues to attack moderates and independents, the Harris-Walz campaign has made clear that there is a place in our coalition for voters who reject Donald Trump's extremism and want to protect our democracy, a Harris campaign official said.

When she speaks at the convention, Grisham should urge her Republican colleagues to join me in supporting Harris to ensure that Donald Trump never returns to the White House, the official said.

Biden's re-election team began recruiting Republican leaders to support his cause, and the Harris campaign continued that effort.

We will put patriotic Republicans at the forefront of our convention programming to explain, in their own words, why they are putting country first and supporting Vice President Harris, Austin Weatherford, the campaign's national Republican engagement director, said in a statement to NBC News.

The Democratic campaign this month launched its “Republicans for Harris” campaign to reach more moderate and independent voters who might have supported Trump in the past.

The conservative think tank has focused on Project 2025, a blueprint for Trump's second term. In recent weeks, Trump and his allies have sought to distance themselves from that document.

So far, Harris' campaign has received strong endorsements from Republican leaders, and she will continue to invest in paid media to mobilize potentially critical swing-state voters, building on the seven-figure sum she has already spent, officials said.

The company also plans to continue producing direct testimonials with GOP voices for use in locally-led digital campaigns.

Members of Harris' team are in constant contact with Republicans and right-wing organizations that could join the effort, and they will work behind the scenes to drum up additional Republican support in the final 80 days of the campaign, two Harris campaign officials said.

